The University of Cincinnati (UC) men's basketball team lost 74-68 to Utah Valley University in the NIT quarterfinals, ending the Bearcats' season and the colligate careers of David DeJulius, Kalu Ezikpe and Rob Phinisee. A rough shooting night and a hostile Utah Valley crowd proved to be two huge factors in the loss.
After receiving the No. 4 seed in the bracket, UC opened the tournament with an 81-72 home win over Virginia Tech.
In the second round, the Bearcats were forced to play at Hofstra due to the unavailability of Fifth Third Arena on UC's campus. Nevertheless, the Bearcats picked up a 79-65 road win to advance to the quarterfinals.
Graduate guard DeJulius started things for the Bearcats, connecting on a mid-range jumper two minutes into action. After trading three-pointers, a pull-up by junior guard Justin Harmon for the Wolverines kickstarted a 10-3 run. Trailing by 12 with eight minutes to go in the half, a DeJulius floater and a three by senior guard Landers Nolley II brought the Bearcats to within seven.
A Nolley jumper with 30 seconds to play closed out the half, with Utah Valley leading 39-33.
Through 20 minutes, the Bearcats shot 37.5% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc. DeJulius led all players in points, 12, and assists, three, at the half.
After an easy Harmon dunk for Utah Valley, sophomore forward Viktor Lakhin dropped in an easy two to spark an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 43-43.
Senior Tim Fuller continued to trade baskets and found junior guard Le'Tre Darthard for three to give Utah Valley a five-point lead with 12 to play. Darthard finished the game with nine points and three rebounds and fouled out late in the second half.
A late 8-2 run by UC, featuring two layups by freshman guard Dan Skillings Jr., cut the Utah Valley lead to five with 3:45 to play. This would be the closest UC would get until senior forward Ody Oguama laid it in with 47 seconds left.
Playing the fouling game, Darthard connected on both free throws before fouling out. DeJulius dropped in two free throws of his own, his final points as a Bearcat.
Nolley finished with a game-high 23 points while hauling in seven rebounds and recording the only two blocks for UC. Going 7-25 from the field, DeJulius finished with 19 points and dished out four assists.
UC’s struggle shooting the ball proved to be the difference maker in the six-point loss. Utah Valley shot less but more efficiently from deep; UC went 6-25 from three compared to Utah Valley's 5-17.
Sophomore center Aziz Bandaogo logged a double-double for the Wolverines with 12 rebounds and 15 points while also blocking four shots.
With the loss, the Bearcats finish the 2022-23 season at 23-13 in head coach Wes Miller's second season, their most wins since Mick Cronin's final year in 2018-19.