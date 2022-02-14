The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to take on the Memphis Tigers in Fifth Third Arena for their second matchup of the season. The Tigers defeated the Bearcats 87-80 in their first matchup.
Memphis, coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, is sitting at 11-8 with just a 5-4 American Athletic Conference (AAC) record. This year, they have been a team of streaks; first winning a handful of games, then losing a handful. Coming off of two straight wins, they’re looking to continue that success.
Cincinnati is 15-6 with a 5-3 AAC record, with one of those losses coming at the hands of Memphis. In Head Coach Wes Miller’s first season, the Bearcats have exceeded many expectations but are still fighting their way into a tournament spot and are in a situation where every game matters more than the last.
Both teams are coming off wins against the East Carolina Pirates. The Tigers split the season’s series with the Pirates thanks to a 71-54 win on Jan. 27, while the Bearcats matchup against ECU became much closer than they’d of liked.
The Bearcats narrowly won their game against East Carolina on Sunday 60-59, thanks to a last-second runner by Guard David DeJulius that put the Bearcats up one.
That score doesn’t completely show the last collapse that Cincinnati had. The Bearcats, who had a 10-point lead with under five minutes to play, allowed the Pirates to outscore them 15-4 in the final minutes to take a one-point lead. DeJulius’s heroics saved the game for Cincinnati, but that collapse was not a one-off for their season.
In their first matchup with the Pirates, Cincinnati led by 20 at halftime and looked in position to cruise to a win. However, the Pirates managed to close the lead to as low as five and eventually lost the game by eight. Cincinnati managed to get a few crucial stops to keep the momentum from ultimately shifting, but the glaring issues had shown themselves.
In Cincinnati and Memphis’s first matchup of the season, the Bearcats held their own but lost in a down to the wire thriller, 87-80. However, that final score does not show how close the game was.
With one minute to go, Cincinnati held a one-point lead. Memphis grew that lead thanks to a handful of free throws, but overall, in a game with 13 lead changes, the Tigers came out on top.
Tigers guard, Tyler Harris, led the way for Memphis last time with 20 points off the bench. He was one of four Tiger’s to total double-digit points, but leading scorer, Jalen Duren, was not one of those players.
Duren was held to just 3-10 from the field, totaling just seven points. Luckily, guard, Lester Quinones totaled a season-high 18 points, leading Memphis starters.
The Bearcats struggled to be physical in the outing. Despite his 21 points, Bearcats, forward, Jeremiah Davenport only played 22 minutes due to foul trouble. The Bearcats as a whole were outrebounded on both the offensive and defensive glass, losing the total rebound battle 41-31.
Cincinnati also allowed Memphis to shoot too many free throws. The free-throw line has proven to be an issue for the Bearcats, as they only shot 2-6 from the stripe, but allowed Memphis to get to the line 19 times, in which they took advantage of making 16 of their attempts.
Cincinnati did find success on the day shooting the ball, however. Their 16 made three-pointers came at a 53% rate, and their 47% from the field is one of their better performances of the season. Memphis isn’t a bad defensive team, but if Cincinnati can expose their flaws again, they should be able to close out a big win.
You can watch the Bearcats host the Tigers on Feb. 15, in Fifth Third Arena at a time yet to be determined, or you can stream it on ESPN2.
Due to forecasted severe weather conditions, their original meeting on Feb. 3 was postponed, making the University of Houston the Bearcat’s next opponent on Sunday at 6 p.m.