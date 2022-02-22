The Cincinnati Bearcats are heading to Addition Financial Arena on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. to face the University of Central Florida (UCF) following a tough 75-71 loss to Temple Sunday afternoon in Clifton.
“That was unacceptable, being a head coach, it starts with you. Unacceptable, I am not an excuse kind of person,” said Cincinnati’s head coach, Wes Miller in his post-game press conference. “I give Temple credit, they were ready to play and quicker to the basketball, they out played us in every way a team could outplay us in the first 20 minutes of the game.”
The Bearcat’s never had the lead against Temple and trailed by 18 points at one point. Temple started the game blazing hot, shooting 8-10 from three in the first half, causing Cincinnati to go into the half down 14.
Junior guard, Jeremiah Davenport, would try to lead the Bearcats back to victory in the second half. Davenport matched his season high with 24 points, scoring 20 or more points for the seventh time in his career.
Unfortunately for Bearcat fans, the junior guard’s heroic efforts wouldn’t be enough as the Bearcats would narrowly fall to Temple by four points.
“I think that Jeremiah knows his value, and how important his role is to our success. We’ve had a number of halves like this in the past couple weeks,” Miller said. “It’s not about Jeremiah getting 24 every night, it’s about Jeremiah being Jerimiah and being important to this team.”
The 16-9, UCF Knights, will come into this game following a tight victory against the now 13-13, East Carolina Pirates (ECU).
UCF’s junior guard, Darin Green Jr. led the way for the Knights vs ECU, scoring 19 points. Green has been UCF’s top scorer all year, averaging 13.6 points per game (PPG), however, Green is not the only player the Bearcats need to worry about offensively.
UCF has three players who are averaging double-digit points this season, Darius Perry, Brandon Mahan, and Darin Green, all average double figures. The Knights also have the reigning American Athletic Conference (AAC) freshmen of the week, Guard, Darius Johnson leading the bench unit.
The freshmen guard had three very solid games last week for the Knights, Feb. 20 vs ECU he had eight points (pts), eight rebounds (rebs), and six assists (ast). Feb. 17 vs ranked Houston Johnson had 12 pts, six rebs, and five ast. Feb. 14 vs Tulsa the Maryland native had 14 pts, five rebs, and five ast.
Cincinnati will have to key in on UCF’s scoring trio and the AAC reigning player of the week if they are going to come out of Florida victorious.
“There are no moral victories, this is college basketball,” Miller said.