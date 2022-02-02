The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team is set to host the University of Houston (UH) Cougars on Feb. 6. This is the first matchup between these two teams this season, as the original scheduled meeting in late December was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Houston’s locker room.
The Cougars are currently ranked No. 6 in the latest AP poll of the NCAA men’s basketball rankings and remain flawless in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play. They are riding an 11-game win streak and are favored to be the number one seed in the upcoming AAC tournament.
“We’re going to be playing one of the best programs and one of the best teams in college basketball,” said Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller.
For the Bearcats, they remain two and a half games back from number one Houston in the AAC standings with 10 conference games remaining on their schedule. The Bearcats are currently looking from the outside in on the NCAA tournament as they will need a strong late-season push to boost their resume if they hope to contend for one of the 64 spots available in March.
A win against a dominant Houston team will certainly be a resume boost but will be a tall task as Houston ranks second in the nation in scoring defense, allowing a mere 56.2 points per game. The Bearcats will need to match the defensive intensity of the Cougars if they wish to pull out a victory and rise in the AAC rankings.
The Bearcats will look to continue their home-court dominance as they currently boast an impressive 11-2 record in Fifth Third Arena this season. The Cougars, however, have been equally as dominant on the road this season winning four of five games with their only loss coming at the hands of then No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide.
“If we get all of our season ticket holders in here at the same time that we have all our students on campus, we can converge on a pretty big crowd and a pretty special environment,” Miller said.
Due to the postponement of Cincinnati versus the University of Memphis Tigers scheduled for Thursday, the last action the Bearcats will have seen before facing the Cougars is their road victory against the East Carolina Pirates (ECU). The Bearcats will need another strong performance from junior guard, Mika Adams-Woods, who’s coming off a season-high of 21 points if they are to compete with an unforgiving Houston defense.
The Bearcat’s focus will need to be on team defense as Houston has four players averaging over 10 points per game (PPG), including senior guard, Kyler Edwards, who ranks eighth in the AAC in PPG. A solid outing from Bearcat guards, Jeremiah Davenport and David DeJulius, who rank 11th and 12th, respectively in AAC scoring, will be needed to match the strong team play from Houston.
The last time these two teams met was in February of 2021 when the Cougars blew out the Bearcats 90-52, ending Cincinnati’s season and their run in the AAC tournament. The Bearcats will look to wash the bad taste out of their mouth this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and improve on their 5-3 AAC record.