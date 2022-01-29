The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball is set to visit the East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates this Sunday, Jan. 30. This is the second and final regular-season matchup between the two teams.
Their first matchup was on Jan. 12. and ended in a 79-71 Cincinnati win. It was a game that saw the Bearcats go out on an early lead and never look back. ECU made a late push thanks to a 35-point outing from forward Vance Jackson, but the Bearcats held their own with a few crucial late stops to hold on for the win.
For the Pirates, they’re looking to snap their three-game losing streak. They are just 2-5 in conference play after starting 9-3 against non-AAC opponents, with their last three losses coming from UCF, Houston and Memphis.
For the Bearcats, they’re looking to bounce back after a late collapse against Temple on Thursday night. Cincinnati had one of their worst shooting performances of the year against the Owls, going just 7 of 33 from three and 20 of 68 from the floor.
The Bearcats were much more efficient in their first matchup with the Pirates, shooting 8 of 22 from three and 28 of 59 in total, so they will be looking to capitalize on their opportunities if they want to sweep ECU this season.
Another key will be containing East Carolina’s leading scorer, guard Tristen Newton. Newton is averaging 17.7 points on the season to go along with 4.8 assists per game. In their first matchup, Newton scored only 11 while turning the ball over a game-high four times. Newton also fouled out in the closing minutes of that game.
While Cincinnati managed to contain Newton, they allowed Jackson to score a career-high 35 points. Those two players were the only Pirates to reach double digits. The Bearcats need to focus on Jackson and Newton but carefully watch for someone else to step up in their place, just as Jackson did last game.
The Bearcats have had trouble preventing late runs this season, including in their earlier matchup with East Carolina. As dominant as the first half was for the Bearcats, the second half seemed nearly opposite.
After holding a 20-point lead at the half, the Bearcats were outscored 34-19 in just 17 minutes, leaving the door open for the Pirates to potentially steal the game. Luckily, forward Jeremiah Davenport hit a late three in order to seal the win.
“I can’t imagine any Cincinnati Bearcat watching was happy with that second half,” Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said after the matchup.
Cincinnati needs some big wins down the stretch. Sitting at 14-6 with a 4-3 conference record, their playoff chances are slowly slipping out of reach. While the Pirates are no easy win, this is still a game the Bearcat’s need to win. With only 11 games left on the schedule for the Bearcats, each game is a crucial opportunity to capitalize on.
You can watch the Bearcats take on the Pirates at noon on Jan. 30, live on ESPNU.