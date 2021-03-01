University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) defends University of Memphis forward Deandre Williams (12) during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
University of Memphis guard Damion Baugh (10) dribbles past University of Cincinnati center Chris Vogt (33) and guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
University of Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) steals the ball from University of Cincinnati guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) is fouled while going up for a shot during the second half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati forward Mamoudou Diarra (20) goes up for a dunk during the second half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati forward Tari Eason (13) tries to hype up the crowd during the second half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
PHOTOS: UC MBB falls to Memphis in last home game of season
1 of 15
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) steals the ball from a University of Memphis player during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Memphis center Malcolm Dandridge goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against the University of Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati guard Mason Madsen (45) steals the ball during the first half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) defends University of Memphis forward Deandre Williams (12) during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati guard Keith Williams (2) goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway yells at his players during the first half of the game against the University of Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Memphis guard Damion Baugh (10) dribbles past University of Cincinnati center Chris Vogt (33) and guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) steals the ball from University of Cincinnati guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) is fouled while going up for a shot during the second half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati head coach John Brannen reacts to the University of Memphis making a shot during the second half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati forward Mamoudou Diarra (20) goes up for a dunk during the second half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati forward Tari Eason (13) tries to hype up the crowd during the second half of the game against the University of Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
After a sudden change of plans, the University of Cincinnati (UC) men's basketball program celebrated Senior Day on Sunday, in an 80-74 loss to the University of Memphis, after the American Athletic Conference announced that UC's scheduled final home game against Southern Methodist University was canceled.
The announcement came just mere hours before tip-off. Suddenly, seniors Keith Williams, Chris Vogt, Mamadou Diarra, Sam Martin and Adam Cook were likely stepping onto the court of Fifth Third Arena for their final time in Bearcat colors.
"Today was about the seniors," head coach John Brannen said postgame. "I really appreciate Keith's effort today, trying to will us to victory, thought Chris was really good working the defensive backboard, thought Mamadou provided good minutes with his energy and athleticism and more importantly his emotional stability for this team during this time."
No one, excluding Brannen and athletics director John Cunningham, had a clue heading into Sunday that it could be an impromptu Senior Day. Brannen revealed several staff of the program stayed up into the late hours Saturday night preparing for the possibility.
For some, it was too late. William's family had plans to fly in this week from New York to watch Williams play his final collegiate game.
As a result, the canceling provided too short of a notice for the family to be able to make it – robbing Williams not only of a full Fifth Third Arena but the presence of his loved ones in a monumental moment.
"I didn't even know it was Senior Day until like a couple hours before the game when we had walk through," guard Michael Saunders Jr revealed. "So it was like, man, now the game has even more meaning to it. It just sucks that we didn't get the win."
The Bearcats didn't hold a lead for the game's entirety, but they kept themselves in contention throughout. Although it was a day to honor the seniors, it was the freshman Saunders that proved to be one of the showstoppers.
Saunders was especially prevalent in the second half when he helped pull Cincinnati back into the game by going on a personal 8-0 run – bringing the Bearcats from being down by an 11-point margin to just a single possession.
Saunders has played a big part in the Bearcats turnaround since their return from a 25-day hiatus, starting six of their previous eight games. He came into the game with a career-high of eight points but pushed the mark up to 19 against the Tigers.
"Mike Saunders is the future of our program," said Brannen. "He'll be one of the elite point guards we have at the University of Cincinnati. When he's in, we move the ball. That ball pops. That's the way I want to play, and now it's starting to carry over to the older guys a little bit."
As for the seniors, Williams finished with 19 points on 7-18 shooting, five rebounds and six assists. Vogt concluded his night with a good defensive performance, hauling in seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Diarra threw in five points, while Martin and Cook each contributed a minute of play.
Logan Lusk is a communications major with certificates in journalism and creative writing. He has been with The News Record since 2019 and is currently the sports editor. Lusk is also a co-host on a film and media podcast, "AVHD Podcast".