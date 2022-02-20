The Cincinnati Bearcats were out beat by the Temple Owls on Sunday by a score of 71-75. This was the season's final matchup between these two teams, with Temple sweeping the series.
The Bearcats came out cold early, allowing Temple to start on a 7-0 run. The Bearcats could not make a shot, taking almost three and a half minutes until their first basket, without a shot from beyond the arc falling until forward, Ody Oguama, made his first three of the season.
It was quite the opposite for the Owls. Their first half saw them shoot 55% from the floor and 8-10 from three. They were led by forward, Zach Hicks, who led the game with 12 points, all coming from three-pointers.
It wasn’t until the seven-minute mark that the Bearcats turned it on and started hitting shots of their own. The only issue was, Temple stayed just as hot. While the Bearcats were able to cut the lead to seven multiple times, the Owls kept striking back and eventually got the lead all the way up to 14 points at the end of the half, leading 47-33.
A silver lining for the Bearcats was the first halves that forwards, John Newman III, and Ody Oguama had. The two leading scorers for the Bearcats in the first half also had multiple plays on the defensive end that kept the Bearcats from completely derailing.
Temple came out strong in the second half as well, growing their lead to as much as 18. However, they got into foul trouble early. At the first media timeout of the half, Temple was already at six fouls, meaning every foul they committed for the rest of the period would send Cincinnati to the free throw line.
The Bearcats were in a similar situation with fouls against Memphis earlier this week. In that game, they only managed to get nine attempts from the line. While the Bearcats made it to the line 12 times this time, they let their own fouls get in the way, and by the time they were getting to the line, so were the Owls.
The Bearcats desperately needed a big run at some point in this game, and it wasn't there for most of the game. Anytime Cincinnati started to get something going, Temple managed to contain it and respond just as strong.
When the Bearcats looked like they were completely out, they finally made their run. A five-minute stretch right before the final media timeout saw an 11-3 Cincinnati favor, making it a seven-point game with four minutes to play. If Cincinnati was going to have a statement game and grab some momentum going into the AAC tournament, this was the time.
The Bearcats managed to get it to five, but with a minute to play, a loose ball recovered by Newman III was ruled a jump ball instead of the timeout Newman III tried to get off. In the end, it was too little too late, and the Bearcats comeback came up short once again.
Cincinnati forward, Jeremiah Davenport, was the leading scorer for the Bearcats, scoring a game-high 24 points, with 17 of them coming in the second half. His second half was a representation of the Bearcats as a whole; a rough first half backed with a much better second half. The only issue is that they need two good halves of basketball to win, especially in conference play.
Cincinnati is now back on the road, headed to Florida to take on the University of Central Florida Golden Knights. It is the first and only matchup scheduled between these two teams. The game will start at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 and will be available for streaming on ESPNU.