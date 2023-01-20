The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team defeated South Florida 85-69 on Wednesday, putting the Bearcats at 14-6, 5-2 in American Athletic Conference play. Both David DeJulius and Landers Nolley III scored 21 points.
“I thought we played really good basketball the first 30 minutes,” said Wes Miller, UC head coach. “It's human nature a little bit to relax, and good teams don't do that.”
After falling behind 10-4 early in the first half, UC responded with a 16–3 run and never trailed again. Freshman Daniel Skillings Jr. was a key reason for the run, scoring seven of his 11 points during this stretch.
DeJulius scored 16 of his 21 in the first half as the Bearcats led 47-29 at the half.
“I don't think we finished the game the way I'd like, but I'm pleased overall,” said Miller. “David DeJulius was phenomenal, and Landers Nolley was very efficient. Mika Adams-Woods did a great job defending Tyler Harris as well."
Junior guard Adams-Woods scored five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes of action.
Now on a three-game road winning streak, a key reason for Wednesday’s blowout victory was the turnover battle. The Bearcats finished with four turnovers on the night, which matches their season low.
UC’s three-point shooting was also a key factor in the 16-point victory. UC shot a combined 40.9 percent from beyond the arc, with two coming from the hands of Jeremiah Davenport. Coming off the bench, Davenport scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds.
UC’s 85 points marks only the second time this season they have scored over 80 away from Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats accomplished that feat back on Nov. 23, 2022, when they defeated the University of Louisville in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
UC is back in action on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena at 1 p.m. against the Memphis Tigers.