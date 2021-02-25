University of Cincinnati men’s basketball guard David Dejulius has utilized the COVID-19 opt-out option to sit out the remainder of the 2021 season. Consequently, Dejulius will not be available for the Bearcats final four games.
Dejulius joins teammates Zach Harvey and Gabe Madsen in the decision. Forward Mamadou Diarra returned from his decision to opt-out when former teammate Rapolas Ivanauskas left Cincinnati to play overseas, leaving the Bearcats without four players.
Dejulius shared his decision on social media via Instagram, citing struggles with mental health amid the pandemic.
“For the past 7-8 months I’ve been dealing with mental issues due to COVID and the affect it has on me as a student athlete but more importantly my everyday life,” wrote Dejulius. “I’ve fought for my teammates, coaches and the entire fan base of Cincinnati for the entire season but what’s best for Cincinnati is me at my best. Unfortunately, I’m not nor haven’t been remotely close to being that.”
Dejulius contracted COVID-19 over the past summer and has stated that the effort to come back has been a challenge for him. He finishes his season with averages of 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Cincinnat next plays Tulane University on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. in Fifth Third Arena. It will also be the first game with the university’s newly approved attendance variance request, allowing the Bearcats to seat up to 1,135 people. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.