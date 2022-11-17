In its first road game of the season, the University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team fell 64-51 at Northern Kentucky University (NKU). NKU hands UC its first loss of the season, dropping the early-season record to 3-1.
Sluggish on offense most of the game, UC was never able to find a consistent rhythm. No Bearcat scored in double figures, although Viktor Lahkin and David DeJulius lead the scoring for the red and black at nine points.
"I thought we had some good moments in the first half,” said UC head coach Wes Miller. “I was proud of how we dug back in, they made some tough shots early. [NKU] exploited our press a little bit, got out of it, anchored our defense in, and [I’m] also happy the way we handled being down early in the game on the road.”
After another slow start to open the game, the Bearcats found themselves down 8-1 only two minutes into the game. Down most of the first half, UC did not get its first lead of the game until the six-minute mark after two free throws by Jeremiah Davenport.
Lahkin lead the way with his eight points and 4-5 shooting in the first half, but only played seven minutes due to foul trouble. At the half, the Bearcats found themselves ahead 40-36.
Despite working to get a lead into the break, things began to go sideways in the second. A 10-0 run to open the second half catapulted NKU’s momentum, something the home squad would never squander. NKU’s 28 points in the second half compared to the Bearcats’ 11.
“You scored 11 points in a half, it’s going to be hard to win a basketball game,” said coach Miller. “I told the guys in the locker room, first thing you do when that happens is look in the mirrors as a coach, what did I do to not prepare us to play against the same zone we played against in the first half and put 40 up.”
As a team, the Bearcats shot a combined 20-59 from the field and 6-21 from three-point range. Free throws continue to be a problem for UC as they shot 5-13 as a team. The opposite was true for NKU, who shot 51.1% as a team and 10-14 from the free throw line. Junior guard Marques Warrick was one of three Norse players to score over ten, being the game's leading scorer with 22.
Sophomore guard Sam Vinson also had good play for NKU, scoring 15 points and snagging four steals.
Senior forward Kalu Ezikpe had an impressive day for the Bearcats with six points, five rebounds, and one block.
UC will now head west to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational where it will take on Arizona in the first round.