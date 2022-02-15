The Cincinnati Bearcats were defeated by the Memphis Tigers 74-81 on Tuesday. This was the final matchup between the two this season, with Memphis sweeping the season series. Cincinnati has now lost four of their last six and has fallen to 16-9 on the season.
The Bearcats were without their starting center, Abdul Ado, for the game as Ody Oguama took his spot in the starting lineup.
Memphis started this game on defense running a heavy full-court press, and the Bearcats struggled against it. A handful of turnovers put Cincinnati down early, while Memphis hit seven of their first eight shots of the game and jumped out to an early eight-point lead.
Cincinnati managed to cut the lead to four, but a four-minute scoring drought allowed Memphis to go up by 11 midway through the first half. Cincinnati has had stretches where they show bursts of competing with the best, but these lackluster runs have been what Cincinnati Head Coach, Wes Miller, feels they need to improve on going forward.
The biggest separator between the Tigers and Bearcats in the first half was the efficiency. Memphis forced seven turnovers and scored 13 points off of them, while Cincinnati forced six turnovers and couldn’t score on any of their following possessions.
Memphis also shot significantly better than the Bearcats, going 52.9% from the floor, while Cincinnati only shot 26.7%. The Bearcats also only made one three-pointer in the first half despite attempting ten.
Memphis smothered Cincinnati on the defensive side of the ball, consistently doubling the ball handler while running a three-quarters court press for the entire half. Cincinnati trailed 41-26 at the mid-way point.
However, halftime adjustments by the Bearcats worked. Cincinnati came out aggressive, hitting five of their first seven shots and going on a 13-3 run, closing the gap to six. Cincinnati got Memphis into foul trouble early. With over 13 minutes to play, Memphis was up to seven fouls, meaning that for the rest of the game, every foul was going to send Cincinnati to the line.
Unfortunately for Cincinnati, they couldn’t take full advantage of the situation. The Bearcats were having a great day from the line, but once Cincinnati got themselves into the bonus, they only managed to get themselves nine free-throw attempts, although they did make eight of them.
For the next six minutes, the Bearcats and Tigers went back and forth, and with about seven minutes to play, the Bearcats forced a shot clock violation that took the game into a media timeout. Fifth Third Arena was erupting.
Then, Memphis stormed back. A handful of bad looks on offense gave Memphis the chance to tack on four more and caused Miller to burn a timeout.
Despite a couple of late runs, Cincinnati’s comeback attempt came up short. Although Cincinnati outscored Memphis by eight in the second half, the Bearcats outplayed the Tigers in the final 20 minutes. They just simply trailed by too much too late.
The defensive presence of Ado Abdul was greatly missed in this outing. The Bearcats, although winning the total rebound battle, lost the defensive battle. They also recorded zero blocks and were outscored in the paint 38-26.
“He gave it a go against Tulsa without practicing and probably shouldn’t have, looking back on it,” Miller said.
Bearcats Forward, Jeremiah Davenport, was a key part of Cincinnati keeping it close, putting up a 20 point double-double and leading both teams in points. He had multiple plays during the Bearcats runs that kept them in the game, and helped shift the momentum multiple times.
With another one in the loss column, Cincinnati is put in a championship or bust situation; win the American, make the NCAA tournament. To do that, they’ll have to get through the likes of this same Memphis team, as well as SMU and nationally ranked Houston.
For now, the Bearcats will take on the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday. They’ve already beat the Shockers once this season back on Jan. 16. You can watch the Bearcats battle them at 7 p.m. in Fifth Third Arena, or you can watch it on ESPN2.