The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team fell to No. 6 ranked University of Houston, 80-58, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at home at Fifth Third Arena. This was Houston’s 12th straight win, improving the team’s record to 20-2 and 9-0 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Senior guard David DeJulius lead the Bearcats’ offense, scoring a season-high 25 points during the matchup against the University of Houston on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon sits courtside during the matchup between UC men’s basketball and the University of Houston on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
With what may have been a sign by Houston slamming an emphatic breakaway dunk two seconds into the contest, the tone-setting Cougars came to Fifth-Third Arena and dominated the Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team 80-58 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) matchup. The victory propels the No. 6 Houston to 20-2 on the season and drops Cincinnati to 15-7.
The heavily experienced Cougars team kicked off the game with a 20-3 lead after just six minutes of play, a lead that rarely dipped under 10 points for the rest of the night.
“We’ve got to figure out how to match [top programs] for 40 minutes,” Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said. “I think there were times tonight that you look up and go ‘we can compete,’ then there were segments where we didn’t.”
Houston, who is fresh off an NCAA March Madness Final Four appearance in 2021, have taken the AAC by storm and are undefeated in conference play. With double-digit scoring from four players on the night, the Cougars make it easy to forget that they have been missing their leading scorer (Marcus Sasser, 17.7 ppg) for eight games.
Scoring distribution for the home side was not on the same level as its visitors. Cincinnati senior guard, David Dejulius, led the game in scoring with 25 points, but only one fellow teammate had more than seven points. Dejulius shot 6-14 from the field and was a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line.
18 of Dejulius’ points came in the first half, contributing to the total that is good for his second-highest career tally. The senior guard’s scoring led to a 12-2 run to end the half in the favor of Cincinnati, a streak that even drifted mildly into the second half.
“I’m so appreciative to play for [Coach Wes Miller], and so appreciative to play with each and every one of those guys in that locker room because they allow me to be me,” Dejulius said of his impressive scoring night. “If I didn’t have the coach I have or the teammates I have, I wouldn’t be able to have nights like the night I had tonight.”
The biggest difference appeared to be the level of defense played tonight as Houston’s swarming, composed, and athletic defense was too much for Cincinnati to break down. Cincinnati was held to 34% from field goal range and was 4-20 from the three-point mark.
“They guarded the heck out of us, we knew that was going to happen,” Miller said. “Houston deserves some credit for [our low shot percentages]. Give them some credit for making us shoot it poorly because they can really defend.”
The 11,000-person crowd that included Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon, tried bringing life to the arena, but Houston’s 53% field-goal percentage along with their six steals and three blocks were enough to convince Bearcats fans to flee the game with three minutes left to play.
Miller and the Bearcats will hope to use this loss as fuel when they next play on Feb. 9 at the University of Southern Florida. Miller claims nothing changes when prepping for games, just a continuous goal of trying to get better.
Kenton, Ohio native Landon Bartlett is a third year Journalism student at the University of Cincinnati and is pursuing a certificate in Sports Media & Promotion. He enjoys both writing and photography, and has published works of both at TNR.