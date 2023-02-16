The University of Cincinnati (UC) lost to Eastern Carolina University (ECU) on Wednesday 75-71. Although senior forward Kalu Ezkipe and senior guard Jeremiah Davenport each got their 1,000th career points, the loss also snaps the seven-game win streak that UC had over the Pirates.
UC led by as many as 16 points in the contest, but ultimately, missing shots down the stretch proved detrimental. The Bearcats did not have a field goal within the last 2:49 of the game. Another telling sign was the rebounding total – ECU grabbed 27 to UC’s 16. On the offensive battle at the glass, the Pirates brought in 19 rebounds compared to only four for UC. Viktor Sophomore forward Lakhin, UC’s leading rebounder, was out for the game after suffering an injury versus Tulane University on Saturday.
In the effort, Davenport was the leading scorer with 19 points, with his 1,000th career point coming on a three-pointer in the first half. Ezikpe’s came with a violent one-handed dunk in the second.
The first half was all UC, with the visiting Bearcats leading 37-29 at halftime. Davenport had 16 points in the half while shooting a perfect 5 of 5 clip from the field. The Pirates did not get their first points until ECU sophomore guard Quentin Diboundje drained a pair of free throws with 15:49 remaining in the half. ECU’s first field goal didn’t come until sophomore forward Brandon Johnson sunk a jumper with 13:51 left, making the score 10-6.
The Pirates got their first lead of the game at 21-20, but the lead did not last long after, as senior guard Mika Adams-Woods forced a layup to regain control.
In the second half, Ezikpe’s 1,000th point came at the peak of a UC run as the score sat at 44-29 with 17 minutes and 57 seconds left in the game. ECU head coach Michael Schwartz was forced to call a timeout and for the next eight or so minutes, the pace and lead stayed consistent for UC. A steal and layup by guard David DeJulius extended the Bearcats lead 62-46 with 10:08 remaining and was the biggest lead of the night for UC. After trading threes, the score sat at 65-49.
Over the final nine minutes of the game, UC would only score six more points compared to ECU’s 26 as the home team would complete the comeback and emerge victorious 75-71.
“We did not play well in the second half,” UC head coach Wes Miller said postgame. “We did not play the next play, and we were not focused. We didn’t finish the game even when we had opportunities with the lead late in the game … I’m disappointed.”
The Bearcats fall to 17-10 in the season, and 8-6 in American conference play. UC’s next game is a road contest at the University of South Florida, Feb. 19 with tip-off at 7 p.m.