Despite a second-half surge, the University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team fell short in the 90th annual Crosstown Shootout. The Bearcats fell to the Xavier University Musketeers 80-77, which drops the Bearcats to 6-4 on the season.
“Obviously we’re hurting,” said UC head coach Wes Miller. “We hate losing. I hate losing, and our kids hate losing. It hurts to lose that way.”
A sold-out Fifth Third Arena featured fans buzzing with energy from both teams, but it was Xavier who got the upper hand early. Opening the game on a 13-1 run, the Bearcats did not score their first basket until David DeJulius hit a three-pointer four minutes into the game.
“All of a sudden, you’re not moving the ball,” said Miller. “You’re not sprinting back in transition. So, it compounds in the first transition defense is one of the biggest keys to play in that. Everybody here knows that and the first possession in the game, they get an uncontested dunk with all five back.”
DeJulius led the game in scoring with 22 points and contributed with two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Viktor Lakhin also played a huge role for the Bearcats, scoring 16 points, grabbing eight rebounds and posting three blocks.
At the half, the Musketeers led 41-24. Senior guard Souley Boum played all but one minute for Xavier, scoring 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The second half was a different story, as the Bearcats came out of the half on a 5-0 run in the first minute to cut the lead to 12. Back-and-forth runs from both sides saw the lead stay relatively the same, but a Jarrett Hensley layup with 13 minutes left cut the Musketeers lead to single digits for the first time since midway through the first half.
Continuing to chip away at the lead, the Bearcats overcame the 17-point deficit after a David DeJulius four-point play with eleven seconds left.
Opting not to use their timeout, Boum drew a foul on Lakhin with two seconds left after a pick and roll at the top of the key forcing DeJulius to switch. Knocking down the first, Boum missed the second, but a controversial decision soon followed.
Wes Miller called a timeout after the miss, but they had no timeouts left, which lead the Bearcats to receive a technical foul. Boum then shot two more free throws before a deflected full court inbound pass sealed the Bearcat loss.
“If you call timeout because you don't have any it's a technical foul,” said Miller. “You get the ball back after the two free throws, but now you got a chance to throw it long. Even if he makes both free throws, it is a one possession game, but it's not one of those things that you can evaluate. I think you have a better chance with that much time on the clock to throw it the length catch it and shoot it to extend the game.”
The Musketeers have now won four straight matchups in this series, but UC still leads all-time 51-39.