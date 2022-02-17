In their second game within 48 hours, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team hosted and defeated Wichita State 85-76. Propelling Cincinnati to victory was its dead-eye shooting from deep on the night, shooting a season-best 11-19 (57.9%) from behind the arc. The win advances the Bearcats to 17-9 on the season, 7-6 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
The Bearcats responded to the Houston loss earlier in the week with one of the best opening stretches of the entire season, leading 32-16 after ten minutes. In those ten minutes Cincinnati shot 7-9 from three-point land, five of those field goals being from different players.
“Seeing shots go in the rim gives us more confidence on the defensive end,” Mika Adams-Woods said after the game. “When we’re rolling like that, I feel like no one could mess with us in the conference.”
Leading the scoresheet for the Bearcats on the night was Senior guard David DeJulius, who dropped 17 points, dished out six assists, and grabbed two rebounds. The Detroit native has now reached 13 points in nine consecutive contests, his 16thsuch game of the season.
“Dave (DeJulius) is getting so much attention,” Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said. “His ability to get rid of the ball early and on time is really important to our offensive success as a team. There were some plays he made in the first half, some reads he made, that were just unbelievable.”
Also reaching double digits in the contest was John Newman III (13 pts) and Mika Adams-Woods (15 pts). Adams-Woods matched his third-highest scoring tally of the season, and Newman III matched his second best. Both hit two threes and dropped three assists.
Along with the three double-digit scorers, distribution of scoring was well spread out throughout the Bearcats lineup with every scorer reaching at least six points. The distribution of scoring is something head coach Wes Miller praised after the game, and hopes can be a continuous bright spot of the team heading forward.
Despite what felt like a victory around Fifth-Third Arena from the tip-off, the Bearcats had a few stretches where the ball didn’t drop as they may have liked. For an eight-minute stretch at the end of the first half, Wichita State posted a 16-4 run. Cincinnati’s four points over the stretch dropped a 21-point lead to a five-point lead, though that didn’t last long in the favor of the visiting Shockers.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Madsen said of the up-and-down scoring. “We got hot, then they got hot, it’s not going to be that lopsided all game and we knew that. Just to kind of bounce back in the second half and get back to guarding was the main message in the locker room.”
The Bearcats quickly regained their stroke and were leading by 15 just minutes into the second half, forcing the Shockers to fight an uphill battle for the entirety of the second half before eventually emerging victorious.
In their next contest -and potentially more- the Bearcats will likely be missing John Newman III. According to Wes Miller, Newman III sustained an ankle injury on a dunk in the final minutes of the Wichita State contest. There is no official announcement or timeline for Newman III’s return yet.
Cincinnati is set to host the 14-9 Temple Owls on Feb. 20 and enters its final five games of the regular season.