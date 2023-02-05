The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
PHOTOS | Men's basketball defeats UCF with a final score of 73-64
1 of 28
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
In Fifth Third Arena, packed with students repping the whiteout theme, the University of Cincinnati (UC) Bearcats defeated the University of Central Florida (UCF) 73-64. The win propels the Bearcats to 16-8 and 7-4 in American Athletic Conference Play.
“I'm really pleased that we won,” said UC head coach Wes Miller. “I told the guys in the locker room that you've got to win games sometimes when things don't go your way and it kind of gets messed up out there – and at the end there, it got a lot more interesting than I thought it needed to get.”
A slow start for both sides, but David DeJulius scored the first basket of the game with a layup in transition after a turnover for the Knights. The Bearcats’ ability to force turnovers was a huge reason for taking the victory, winning the turnover battle 24-13.
Trailing 10-8 midway through the first half, UC went on an explosive 16-2 run to take a 24-12 lead with six minutes to play. The run was capped by arena-bursting back-to-back dunks by senior Jeremiah Davenport and sophomore Viktor Lakhin and UC led at the half, 31-20.
“My job as a leader is to embody and be the example of what coach Wes [Miller] preaches on the floor, and that’s being next play,” said DeJulius. “You’re going to go through adversity, team’s going to go on runs, but the team that is most likely to prevail is the one that sticks together through the ups and downs.”
Facing a 16-point deficit with 10 minutes to go, UCF continued to claw its way back and got the game back to even after a layup by P.J. Edwards with two minutes to go.
A Lakhin and-one dunk followed by a DeJulius three-pointer sealed the victory for the Bearcats. Lakhin led UC in scoring with 20 points, 18 of which came in the second half, along with eight rebounds, and four steals.
DeJulius finished second in scoring with 19, while also dishing out seven assists. Senior guard Landers Nolley II poured in 17 points, his fourteenth game in a row scoring in double figures. Nolley also forced five turnovers and hauled in three rebounds.
“We just found a way and that’s the most important quality of a good team and we got to build on that part of it,” said Miller. “I thought defensively in the first half that’s as active as we’ve been guarding the drive and it was multiple things, not just the guy guarding the ball handler and that was pretty good tonight.”
UC will hit the road for its next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Tulane University. The two sides met back on Dec. 29, 2022, with the Bearcats winning 88-77.