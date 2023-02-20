Sunday morning, the University of Cincinnati (UC) raised its conference record to 9-6 with a win over the University of Central Florida (UCF). The scoreline finishes 73-71 thanks to a last-second layup by guard David DeJulius.
“I'm super proud of David [DeJulius],” head coach Wes Miller said after the game. “He deserved to have that one go in, the way he's worked at it and how invested he is.”
DeJulius’ game-winning bucket propelled his points to 16 in the game, tagged along with eight assists and five rebounds in his all-around dominant showing. DeJulius leads the nation in consecutive games with five-plus assists, currently at 13.
After a tight loss against East Carolina University on Wednesday, UC made sure to bounce back as the season wraps up and the American Athletic Conference tournament approaches. In the first few minutes, UCF held its highest lead of the game— six points. All of UCF’s momentum was used in the first half, as the Knights never led again in the second half.
Senior forward Ody Oguama continues to shine in his role for the Bearcats, putting up 15 points, including a powerful dunk dished out by senior guard Mika Adams-Woods. Oguama is averaging over 13 points per game over the last four games, and two of those games the North Carolina-native was perfect from the field.
UC led the game 33-30 going into the half as a final-second shot from UC, which was goaltended, foreshadowed what would come for the final buzzer in the fourth.
UC came out of the half with a pass back from DeJulius to senior guard Landers Nolley II for a quick bucket, extending the Bearcats’ lead to 35-32 early on. Just seconds later, senior forward Kalu Ezikpe showed his athleticism by saving a ball from going out of bounds and blindly passing the ball to Nolley II for the three-pointer. Ezikpe finished with a personal season-high of 12 points.
With nine minutes left in the contest, UC earned its largest lead of the game, 59-50, due to a turnover by UCF recovered by Nolley. The scoring play to extend the lead to nine came from UCF losing the ball out-of-bounds and an easy layup from Adams-Woods.
Nolley continues to lead the scoring for the Bearcats, finishing the game with 18. Nolley is averaging over 16 points per game this season, and has scored double-digits in every game since Dec. 14 (18 straight games).
The Bearcats’ next game will take place at home, in Fifth Third Arena, when UC faces Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.