The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Mika Adams-Woods (3), Guard for the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. Woods had to be taken out of the overtime round in the Cincinnati Bearcats game against the Temple Owls after receiving an elbow hit to the eye, which left him with an injury.
Mika Adams-Woods (3), Guard for the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. Woods had to be taken out of the overtime round in the Cincinnati Bearcats game against the Temple Owls after receiving an elbow hit to the eye, which left him with an injury.
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
PHOTOS | Cincinnati men’s basketball defeats the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime 88-83
1 of 25
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Mika Adams-Woods (3), Guard for the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. Woods had to be taken out of the overtime round in the Cincinnati Bearcats game against the Temple Owls after receiving an elbow hit to the eye, which left him with an injury.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
Mika Adams-Woods (3), Guard for the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. Woods had to be taken out of the overtime round in the Cincinnati Bearcats game against the Temple Owls after receiving an elbow hit to the eye, which left him with an injury.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati played against Temple University on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena. The Cincinnati Beacats defeated the Philadelphia Owls in one round of overtime with a final score of 88-83.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team defeated the Temple University Owls 88-83 on Wednesday night. The Bearcats’ win is the 19th of their season, bumping them up to fourth in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and surpassing last year’s win total.
Guards Landers Nolley II and David DeJulius both finished with a team-high 20 points, and the Bearcats shot an impressive 28-30 from the free-throw line, the most makes they’ve had since head coach Wes Miller took over.
This game saw the return of Bearcats’ big man Viktor Lakhin, the sophomore forward who missed three games after suffering an ankle injury against Tulane University earlier this month. Lakhin totaled 10 points in his return for his 19th game in double-figures. Lakhin did foul out in this one, playing just 19 minutes on the floor and forcing senior forward Ody Oguama to play the majority of the game in the center role, who also fouled out in the final seconds of overtime.
The biggest contributor for Temple was sophomore guard Damian Dunn, who finished with a game-high 34 points – the third time in his career that he surpassed the 30-point mark. He also shot well from the stripe, going 12-14 from the free throw line.
Bearcats guard Daniel Skillings finished with 15 points, going 6-8 from the floor and 3-4 from three for his career high. Skillings had a steal that led to a fastbreak dunk that put the lead to seven and kept the Owls out of reach for a long period of time.
In control for most of this game, UC held the lead for over 30 minutes of the entire game. However, late-game collapses have haunted UC during conference play, and with a seven-point lead with just two and a half minutes left, Temple mounted a 7-0 run to comeback and force overtime.
Nolley was tasked with taking the final shot of regulation and just missed it. He followed up his miss by going 4-4 to score nine points in overtime, outscoring the Owls by himself. Nolley has given the Bearcats plenty of reasons to trust him down the stretch, and this game was just another big moment in his first season with UC.
The biggest concern is that time has run out on the Bearcats making the tournament without an automatic bid. The untimely injury of Lakhin played a role in the squads’ losses to Tulane and East Carolina University, which, if both would have gone the Bearcats way, could’ve given them serious traction in the committee selecting them for the tournament. The only way this team will make the bracket seems to be through winning the AAC tournament, a finals appearance may give them a slim chance at making it to March.
With just two games left before the AAC tournament, the Bearcats will grasp to win out in order to secure a first-round bye. They will start by visiting the Memphis Tigers before coming home to host Southern Methodist University Mustangs for the season finale. Their matchup in Memphis will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26th, with tip-off at 2 p.m.