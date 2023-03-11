The Cincinnati Bearcats dominated in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Championships, besting Temple 84-54. Cincinnati moves on in the Fort Worth-based tournament to take on No. 1 Houston in the semis.
PHOTOS | Cincinnati defeats Temple in AAC tourney, advances to semifinals
The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team defeated Temple University in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships, 84-54. UC rode three 20-point outbursts and historic defense to the 30-point victory.
Senior guard Landers Nolley II led both UC and the game in scoring with 22 points. Narrowly behind him sat senior guard Mika Adams-Woods and freshman guard Daniel Skillings Jr., who both garnered 20 points. On the flipside, sophomore forward Viktor Lakhin posted seven blocks, tying the AAC record, while senior forward Ody Oguama pulled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
In the post-game press conference, UC head coach Wes Miller audibly went down the list of Bearcats on the box score and gave praise.
Topping Miller’s list was Skillings, a Philadelphia native, who for the second time in his freshman tenure broke his personal-best scoring tally against his hometown Temple team. Back in February Skillings dropped a then-career best 15 points against the Owls in an overtime victory.
“Dan Skillings gave us a lift tonight,” Miller said. “It was the best game he’s had as a Bearcat, and I think anybody that’s around our team everyday knows that he didn’t even scratch the surface in this game.
Skillings’ spark-plug persona also featured six rebounds (four on the offensive glass) and a steal.
“That’s a good rebounding team, I know getting to the boards is going to get us going, get me going … I’m going to do whatever it takes,” Skillings said.
Skillings, Nolley and Adams-Woods combined for 62 points, out-scoring the fifth-seeded Owls themselves.
The tally is in part due to Nolley and Adams-Woods going a combined 9-15 from three-point land; Adams-Woods’ needle-in-a-hay-stack shooting played a dominant role in UC’s lead extending from 10 at half to 30 at the final buzzer. The senior guard also dished out five assists and snatched two steals to add to his impressive day.
“I thought he defended his tail off,” Miller said of Adams-Woods. “That’s where he sets the tone for us, when he’s that locked in.”
Miller’s praise of emphasis with both Adams-Woods and Nolley came on the defensive side of the ball, despite the duo being lights out from three and spearheading an impressive offensive evening.
“[Nolley]’s a complete player. Everybody knows he can shoot it, he’s been in this league for a while now. He guards, he makes plays off the bounce,” Miller said with Nolley sitting next to him. “He’s turned into a complete player and you saw that tonight.”
UC now takes on the University of Houston Houston, who is both No. 1 in the conference and the number-one ranked team in the country, on Saturday, March 11. Cincinnati lost both outings to Houston earlier in the year, though UC did give Houston a sliver of a scare in its Jan. 28 meeting.
Kenton, Ohio native Landon Bartlett is a fourth year Journalism student at the University of Cincinnati and is pursuing a certificate in Sports Media & Promotion. He enjoys both writing and photography, and has published works of both at TNR.