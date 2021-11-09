Wes Miller’s era at the University of Cincinnati began with a 65-43 win over Indiana’s University of Evansville in a revived and filled Fifth Third Arena that was energized from the court to the rafters, start to finish. The Bearcat’s came out as if they had a less than preferred 2020 season, making up time with a fast-paced start, pressing defensively from the jump.
After receiving the loudest welcome from the crowd next to hometown here Jeremiah Davenport, Mason Madsen knocked down back-to-back three-pointers early in the first that electrified Fifth Third Arena as the Bearcats took their first lead, that was never given back. Davenport went on to score a game-high 11 points and game-high eight rebounds.
As the season was nearing, Miller noted the off season was like putting together a big puzzle – well, the puzzle was pieced together in game one.
Prior to the season, senior guard David Dejulius said that Miller had been implementing increased attention to the Bearcat’s range from beyond the arc, a personal hot spot of Miller’s playing days at North Carolina. Madsen’s range in the first half is what lifted the Bearcat’s into a comfortable 31-22 lead at the half, after being down to start the game.
Making his defensive presence known in his first season (2020) with the Bearcats, Mike Saunders Jr. continued in stride as his sophomore season opened, securing his first steal before either team could score five points. However, Saunders Jr.’s high-speed style of play led him to pick up four fouls, a game-high.
With a lot of Cincinnati’s players facing live competition with new teammates for the first time, Miller said prior to the season every time they play live ball, they learn something new about how the team works together.
“One of the more interesting pre-seasons I've ever experienced, not in a negative way,” said Miller 22 days out from Evansville.
Although all of Cincinnati’s starters were juniors or older, the Bearcat’s bench was quick and efficient in making an impact, Madsen and Saunder’s leading the way. The bench’s impactful 36 points was partly due to the seemingly most energetic engager, Miller.
From the second he stripped of his jacket at the game's two-point mark till the final buzzer, Miller delivered the inevitably sought-after energy the Bearcat’s had missed in 2020.
With their largest lead stretching 22 points, Cincinnati nearly dominated the games entirety, coming up with six blocks and a 45% team field goal percentage. Cincinnati trailed for just over four minutes of the game, scoring 32 of their points in the paint along the way.
Cincinnati will be back in Fifth Third Arena on Nov. 9 as they host the University of Georgia at 7 p.m., available to stream on ESPN+.