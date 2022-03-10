A nearly empty Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas welcomed the No. 8 Cincinnati (17-14) Bearcats to face the No. 9 East Carolina (15-14) Pirates in the first game of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament.
After an action-packed back-and-forth battle that saw 16 lead changes, it was Cincinnati’s energy that took the first-round game, defeating East Caroline University (ECU) 74-63. Early on, Cincinnati took the lead from ECU twice, each within the games’ first five minutes off two David DeJulius three pointers.
The previous four seasons, Cincinnati has reached the conference championship title game, however, this was the first AAC tournament in nine years where the Bearcats haven’t had a first-round bye.
Cincinnati head coach, Wes Miller, admitted that the first game of the conference tournament is always the hardest, and ECU proved to make him earn the victory.
Despite going down with an apparent brief arm injury midway through the first, Cincinnati guard DeJulius was the glue that continuously held Cincinnati together with his swiftness that put the ball through the net time and time again.
DeJulius’s calmness and continual success throughout the game landed him subtle respect from ECU players mid-game, despite the back-and-forth pace of the outing.
While Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. kept the pace fast on both sides of the ball in the first half, the Bearcats kept it big, often having three big men in the paint at a time. Despite allowing the Pirates to get to the line eight times in the first half, all of which fell, Cincinnati knocked down seven three-pointers in the first 20 minutes of play.
However, the same couldn’t be true for the start of the second half. ECU extended their lead early in the second half while the Bearcats came out of the half with three missed three-pointers, only to be tied up again at 47 off a drained three from Saunders.
Saunders was the Bearcats leader coming off the bench, totaling ten points.
“I was just playing in the flow of the game; I wasn’t necessarily thinking about scoring or anything.” Saunders Jr. said, “I was just thinking about how to win the next possession.”
ECU head coach Joe Dooley credited one of Jeremiah Davenport’s three three-pointers as a pivotal point in the game’s energy shift in favor of the Bearcats.
“We all love it when he shoots,” Miller said of Davenport following the game.
While the first half never saw a lead larger than ECU’s five-point margin, the second saw Cincinnati’s defensive efforts prevail, allowing big lead-progressing shots to fall.
“I thought John Newman defensively, now that's one, that's one for my memory bank,” Miller said of Newman’s defensive pressure. “That one will go down.”
Newman III finished with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, but it was his length in the face of ECU’s lead scorer, Newton, that Miller credited as “phenomenal.”
Despite Cincinnati finding themselves in the bonus early in the second half, it was ECU who took advantage of the line, going 12-12. Similarly, ECU found success in sophomore guard Tristen Newton, who Cincinnati allowed to have a game-high 26 points.
Despite leading the all-time series 17-2, Cincinnati had two arguably close calls against ECU this season, winning 79-71 on Jan. 12, and just by one,60-59, on Jan. 30. Coming into the outing, DeJulius had nine 20-point games on the season, making his 22-point performance his tenth 20 plus point game of the season.
Despite friendly handshakes post-game led by DeJulius, a brief verbal altercation between the two teams entering the locker room at half time was played down by both Miller and Dooley post-game.
Cincinnati will now face the University of Houston (26-5), who is No. 18 overall in the NCAA and No. 1 in the AAC, at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, on ESPN2.