The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
PHOTOS: Men’s basketball defeats East Carolina University 79-71
1 of 20
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Solomon Cummings | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Solomon Cummings | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Solomon Cummings | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Solomon Cummings | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina University Pirates, 79-71, at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after taking a 49-29 lead into halftime, this season’s highest-scoring half.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Bearcats secured their second American Athletic Conference (AAC) win against the East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates 79-71 on Wednesday night in Fifth Third Arena.
The first half was full of successful scoring for the Bearcats with Wednesday night’s game being the highest-scoring half of the season with a 49-29 lead going into halftime. Looking at the first 20 shots, ECU made only five while UC was able to sink 13.
The first ten minutes of the game found ECU energetic, but not able to find the basket from the field, shooting only 2-14. Sophomore guard, Tristen Newton, who sits as the third-highest scorer in the AAC with an average of 18.2 points a game, was held to only four points in the first half and 11 total for the game, his second lowest of the season.
Where Newton lacked this game, senior forward Vance Jackson made up for it immensely. Scoring a career-high of 35 points, Jackson ensured the Pirates were able to come back from their twenty-point deficit at halftime to shorten it to only a five-point lead for the Bearcats towards the end of the game. Making 8-11 from behind the arch, it’s safe to say Vance Jackson is a walking bucket.
Having to guard Jackson was Bearcats junior guard Jeremiah Davenport, who led the Bearcats to a decently executed first half. Seemingly every time Davenport touched the ball Wednesday, his energy fed the team and fans. Scoring 22 points and tying his season-high, it is hard not to be affected by the energy and passion the Cincinnati native has for the game.
UC shot 47.5 percent and had eleven different players put points on the board. However, Cincinnati Head Coach, Wes Miller, was not too impressed with the team’s performance on Wednesday night.
“I can’t imagine any Cincinnati Bearcat watching was happy with that second half,” Miller said.
The Pirates had a more successful run in the second half, coming out from the locker room with a 7-0 run. The Bearcats didn’t seem to immediately connect and fall into a decent rhythm at the start of the half.
Jackson had an eye-catching night, especially from the beyond the arc, however, the Pirates were able to cut the lead down to five due to the lack of urgency from the Bearcats.
There were a few good defensive plays from UC, especially from graduate forward, Abdul Ado’s performance with three blocks. The offensive connection was not completely bad either, sophomore guard, Mike Saunders Jr., had eight assists, the most per game by any Bearcat this season.
The last few minutes of the game brought a change of tone for the Bearcats. A little fire was sparked under them after looking at the scoreboard and realizing their 20-point lead effort was cut to only five points. This is when they buckled down to finish the game. Two steals by the Bearcats and a dunk by Newman III in the last 30 seconds of the game sealed the victory for the Bearcats and put them 2-2 in conference play.
“Certainly, pleased with the win, but we can learn something from this one. I think this team wants to learn and wants to do it right. I think we can gain something from the second half and give us credit for how they finish the game,” Miller said.