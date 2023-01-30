Redshirt senior Landers Nolley’s team-high 24 points for the University of Cincinnati (UC) weren’t enough to down the No. 3 team in the country, as the University of Houston Cougars downed the visiting Bearcats 75-69. Houston, 20-2, has now won the last six meetings against the Bearcats, 14-8.
Junior guard Jamal Shead hit a go-ahead, step-back jumper with 47 seconds remaining for Houston, leading to the Bearcats' demise at the sold-out Fertitta Center.
Head coach Wes Miller celebrated his 40th birthday Saturday, having built quite the resumé in his young coaching career. Miller has the seventh most wins of all time before turning 40 years old, with 217 wins. This tally puts him two wins ahead of the Naismith Hall-of-Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski
UC held a 43-36 lead heading into halftime. The Bearcats were 14-1 when leading at the half this season, but unfortunately, that first-half lead did not convert into a win for Bearcats this time around. UC’s 43 points were the most allowed by Houston in a first half this season. Nolley, 14 points, and DeJulius, 11 points, both had double figures going into the break. Nolley was a scorching 5-6 from the field and a perfect 4-4 from downtown in the first half.
As a team, UC was 8-12 from three in the first half.
UC went on an early 16-0 run to go up 19-6 early in the first, even holding Houston scoreless over a 5:24 timespan. A pull-up jumper by Cougars’ junior guard Tramon Mark ended UC’s 16-0 run, and his bucket was quickly followed by a three from senior guard Marcus Sasser – cutting the Bearcat's lead down 19-11. UC eventually got to a 13-point lead, up 32-19, which was Houston’s largest deficit of the season.
The Cougars hit three triples in a row as they fought uphill throughout the first. UC’s momentum was slowly being chipped away at by Houston, as the home side brought the Bearcats’ lead to within four, 40-36.
With time expiring in the first half, UC senior guard Mika Adams-Woods drilled a half-court shot to give the Bearcats a seven-point lead going into the half.
With much of the second half ringing the same story, Houston’s dominance was bleeding through the cracks of UC’s wall. In crunch time, UC started to fall apart; Houston went on a 20-4 run over an 8:39 timeframe, giving them a 69-64 lead. A rim-busting slam by Cougars junior forward J’wan Roberts catapulted the arena’s noise levels and put them at their five-point advantage, giving them their biggest lead of the game.
Soon after, a crowd-quieting dunk by Viktor Lakhin ended the Bearcats’ scoreless drought with 2:30 left, cutting the deficit to 69-66. DeJulius then hit a three to tie the game at 69 with a minute and change remaining. A called-back tip in from Lakhin dusted any momentum UC could conjure in the final minute, and Houston went on to win 75-69.
Leading UC in scoring was Nolley, who went six for 10 behind the arc for 24 points on the night. Nolley's big night was overshadowed by projected first-round NBA pick and freshman Jarace Walker put up a career-high 25 points against UC. The freshman continues to dazzle in his freshman campaign.
The Bearcats return to Fifth Third Arena to face off against the University of Tulsa, 5-14, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.