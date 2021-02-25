The Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team have bounced back from a defeat in Houston to take down the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in a 70-69 game, secured by a last-second steal and layup from Jeremiah Davenport.
After a free-throw from David Dejulius to put the game within one point, the Bearcats looked to trap the Golden Hurricanes to force a steal with 18 seconds left. Mika Adam-Woods and Davenport executed, leading to Davenport's go-ahead layup.
"Give Jeremiah [Davenport] and Mika [Adams-Woods] credit," head coach John Brannen said postgame. "We knew we had enough time with 18 seconds that it was going to be a one-possession game regardless of what happened, so we went for a quick steal."
The game's final five seconds saw two obstructed layups for the Golden Hurricanes, both missed, followed by the final buzzer. It was a one-possession game for the final four minutes and thirty seconds.
The back and forth lasted throughout most of the game, with seven lead changes, including three in the final minutes. Tulsa obtained the biggest lead with a 12-point margin, though Cincinnati led for longer throughout the matchup.
Tulsa's 12-point lead came from the first eight minutes of the game, a stretch where Cincinnati scored only three points. During the cold streak, the Bearcats shot 1-10 from the field.
Cincinnati responded to the rough start by nailing nine of its next twelve shots, led by offensive play from senior Keith Williams and sharpshooting from freshman Mason Madsen.
"[Williams] is starting to realize to read the defense," said Brannen. "When you do that, now it becomes a problem for their defense. When we went on that run, it was all Keith."
Williams finished with a game-high 24 points combined with four rebounds and six assists, the assists being a career-high for the senior.
Along with tallying more assists than the Golden Hurricanes, the Bearcats were superior on the boards, with 41 to their opponents 32. The difference came from the offensive rebounds, though, where Cincinnati grabbed 16 to Tulsa's five.
An area under question for the Bearcats continues to be at the free-throw line, where they hit eight of 17 attempts. Of the 340 NCAA Division I men's basketball programs, Cincinnati ranks 304 in free-throw percentage.
Luckily for the Bearcats, the struggles from the charity stripe did not carry over to behind the arc, where they matched a season-high 10 three-pointers. Davenport was responsible for four, while Madsen knocked down three.
Cincinnati is now 8-8 overall on the season, 6-5 in the American Athletic Conference, and has won four of its last five. The Bearcats look to continue their run of form on Feb. 26 when they host Tulane University.
"Please come and be loud," Coach Brannen said, referring to the team's recent approved attendance variance by the state of Ohio. "There's a difference between 1100 and 300 [people]."
The game tips off at 4:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. For additional information on attending future games, head to gobearcats.com.