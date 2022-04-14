Former Bearcat guard, Mason Madsen, who was a sophomore in the 2022 season, has found a new home with Boston College.
The Rochester Minnesota native arrived in Cincinnati for the 2020-21 season with his brother, Gabe. The two endured the final season of John Brannen, which ended in a bitter fashion to say the least. While Mason prepared for his sophomore season and a new head coach, Gabe entered the transfer portal and found himself at Utah.
The transfer portal also landed Mike Saunders Jr., Cincinnati’s speedy guard off the bench at Utah following the 2022 season.
Despite not starting a game, Mason Madsen totaled 118 points on 348 minutes of play in his sophomore season with Cincinnati. Progress from his first season where he scored 97 points through 296 minutes of play.
These two losses at the guard position hurt the Bearcats who are in the first full off season of the Wes Miller era. Although they have their starting guard in David DeJulius returning, his familiarly in depth has parted ways.
Saunders, the Indianapolis native, was typically the first man off the bench for the Bearcats, totaling 667 minutes played at the end of the 2022 season. He put down 241 points and 89 assists in his sophomore season. All of which were improvements from his freshman season where he played 341 minutes and knocked down 78 points with 31 assists.
Both Saunders and Madsen are destined for a starting spot on the court, and with DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport returning for Cincinnati, they were both likely to be coming off the bench in their junior seasons if they stayed in Clifton.
Instead, Madsen joins the Eagles who went 13-20 this past season and graduated two guards. Similarly, Saunders is joining the Utes who went 11-20 last season and graduated three guards.
So, although Saunders and Madsen left a program that is likely on the rise back to their old roots, they are joining squads that they’ll seemingly be able to immediately impact.
At the time of writing, the Bearcats only have eight players rostered for the 2022-23 season.