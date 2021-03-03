Tyler Macenko, a second-year student at the University of Cincinnati (UC), decided to pursue his graphic design talents in Cincinnati after having an early start to his career. A double major in marketing and entrepreneurship, Macenko began making designs during seventh grade for "cincy details," an Instagram account he and friends created for fun.
After exploring iPhone editing, Macenko moved onto his next embarkment during his freshman year of high school; a Twitter page dedicated to the University of Michigan’s football team. There, Macenko's posts outreached to thousands quickly, which encouraged him to seek a role editing officially for a specific team.
At the age of 16, Macenko reached out to the UC Bearcats. Six months passed before Macenko heard back from the Bearcats' recruiting office, who officially brought him into the Athletics office.
Macenko credits some of his success to his early appetite for designing. "Nowadays, graphics is a huge thing with college football programs, but it wasn't back then," said Macenko.
Macenko worked for Cincinnati football before most of the team's current stars, including head coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder. Despite being a fluent graphic designer, he says the most challenging part of his work is the most critical piece, assisting with recruiting.
Recruiting has increasingly become the dominating success factor behind college football, and Macenko's work is one of the faces of Bearcat recruiting. Macenko says working on edits for 700 recruits at a time is the most challenging part but claims one of the most rewarding pieces of his work is National Signing Day, when high school recruits commit to a university.
"Recruiting never stops," Macenko said, regarding fall being his favorite time as a designer due to the live football season. As for signing day, when making edits for 700 plus recruits, Macenko appreciates the local kids who want to stay home and build something at Cincinnati.
He credits being "a part of the team" and seeing the behind-the-scenes grind as why it is easy to do critical work. According to Macenko, winning the American Conference championship this past season was the most fun experience he's had since joining the team.
Referring to this previous season's success, Macenko has seen the program "slowly building this whole time," while personally assisting the improvement of each year's recruiting class.
With his career in full swing, Macenko ultimately decided to pass on graphic design as a major. Macenko's visual surgeon and personal Twitter accounts can speak to the success of his decision.
He is now working toward a potential path in sports marketing and design. "Right now, you're seeing how valuable social media is for athletes," he said. Macenko points to Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, as the athlete he dreams of designing for.
The amount of passion and care shared among the individuals behind the scenes who want the team to succeed is what Macenko affirms to be his most cherished part of the program.
"Everybody has put in all this time and effort into the program, and this is what is going to be a catalyst to what UC will be in ten years," said Macenko.
Macenko is looking forward to Cincinnati's road game against Notre Dame most because of the stereotypical "narrative" Cincinnati will face. "We can control our own destiny, if we get it done on the field," said Macenko.