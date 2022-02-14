The University of Cincinnati Bearcat’s head coach Luke Fickell has agreed to a contract extension keeping him in Cincinnati through 2028. The extension of $5 million a year is an increase from his last contract of $3.4 million a year that was set to expire in 2026.
Fickell and the Bearcat’s will be switching conferences to join the Big 12 in the coming years, meaning a likely influx of revenue will be hitting the athletic department that finances Fickell. Fickell’s extension comes after a historic season in which his senior-led team reached the College Football Playoffs as the only non-power five program to do so.
With the conclusion of the season, Fickell said farewell to a group of 30 plus seniors that were with him in his first two losing seasons at the Bearcats helm. Fickell’s reconstruction of Bearcat football brough an unprecedented amount of attention, both for the players and him as a coach.
Fickell has continuously been flaunted as a likely candidate for any high-ranking coaching vacancy at other programs, as he turned down deal after deal to remain in Cincinnati. The 2021 football season was the first of Landon Fickell’s as a Bearcat, the offensive lineman now playing for his father.
Fickell’s coaching staff recently went through significant changes as they endure the 2022 offseason that will take them to a highly anticipated Fall. Amidst the shuffling, Fickell has broken another record as he sends eight Bearcat’s to the NFL Combine this March.
Since joining Cincinnati in 2016, Fickell has become a fan favorite amidst Bearcat fan’s, with the phrase “In Fickell we Trust” becoming dominantly popular.
With the off season well under way, Fickell has major holes to fill in his team with some of the most crucial positionsbeing left vacant from seniors like quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Coby Bryant heading to the NFL Draft.
While some uncertainty lies within who will be leading the charge on the field, Bearcat fans can seemingly rest assured that Fickell’s payday means his Cincinnati tenure is only getting started.