The University of Cincinnati's (UC) football team has experienced a significant overhaul since last year. A complete transformation in the coaching staff has taken place. The transfer portal has been particularly busy, resulting in some players leaving Clifton while others have found a new home with the Bearcats. As UC's 2023 spring season enters its eighth practice, the competition to secure the coveted starting quarterback position is reaching a boiling point.
Between last year's starting quarterback Ben Bryant, Arizona State transfer Emory Jones, Evan Prater and redshirt sophomore Brady Lichtenberg, UC's head coach Scott Satterfield has his pick of the litter in choosing who will lead the Bearcats' offense in their inaugural season in the Big 12.
"We are really throwing a lot of things at those quarterbacks," said Satterfield. "That's one position that we've really kind of rotated with the ones, the twos; All of them have gotten reps with the ones, as well as the twos. There haven't been any kind of particular order that those guys have been going in."
Over 11 games last season, Bryant led UC to a 9-2 record while throwing for 2,723 yards and 21 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Temple University. The sixth-year quarterback has recovered well from his injury and threw to his former pass catchers at UC's pro day on March 23. Bryant is pleased with his quick return and looks forward to competing to retain his starting role.
"It was tough, but I just have such a good support system, the trainers here, my parents, the coaches, and they made it seamless… I thought for sure I'd be out all spring. I was working with Josh (Whyle), but we went to a really good doctor. The trainers have done such a good job with me, and I'm feeling really good now," he said.
Fellow sixth-year quarterback Emory Jones is looking to secure the starting quarterback role at his third school after leading the Florida Gator's offense in 2021 and Arizona State's in 2022.
Standing at six-feet, three-inches, Jones' frame is quite like Bryant's, but the transfer offers a dual-threat skill set that exceeds last year's starter.
In 2021 Jones led the Gators to the Gasparilla Bowl and threw for over 2,500 yards while rushing for more than 700. Jones credits the opportunity to fight for the starting quarterback role for bringing him to UC.
"Coach Satterfield and Coach Thomas told me as I got in the portal that they were taking the job here (from Louisville), and I thought it was a great opportunity and came for a visit. I love the people they brought over, as well as this building and community. To have a really good home feeling and staff was what I was looking for," he said.
"Honestly, I just know Cincinnati as a winning program," he added. "That's all I wanted to be in. I was coming out of a bad situation last year and just wanted to get back into a winning program, and this was the place."
Evan Prater remains in the mix for the starting gig after showing off his rushing upside and athleticism in the Bearcat's final two games last season. After replacing the injured Bryant in the first half against Temple in week 11, Prater posted 423 passing yards and one touchdown, accompanied by 166 rushing yards and one score. Should Jones win the starting job this year, he would become the third quarterback that Prater has sat behind in his time at UC.
Yet to take a meaningful snap for the Bearcats, Brady Lichtenberg will compete with his older counterparts to impress Satterfield. The Toledo, Ohio, native remains confident in his place in Cincinnati and looks forward to battling it out with his teammates.
"Everyone wants to compete. I want to compete and be here, and I love Cincinnati," said Lichtenberg. "My first year and a half here has been awesome with all good experiences. College football is an ever-changing world, and coaching changes will happen. I think it's important to stay grounded, and it's a crowded quarterback room, but we all want what's best for the team and to compete every day."