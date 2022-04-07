With the Pro Day behind us and the spring game looming, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 football season. In total the Bearcats will play the typical 12 games schedule, with six at home, five on the road and one neutral site. The neutral site game is set to take place at Paul Brown Stadium against Bearcat rival, Miami University.
The Bearcats will kick off their season with a huge test as they are scheduled to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas’s success last season was a surprise to many as they finished 9-4, with big wins over Texas A&M and LSU.
Many are predicting Arkansas to be a dark horse team in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with star quarterback KJ Jefferson returning under center for the Razorbacks. Jefferson threw for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. However, he will have to find a new number one receiver after Treylon Burks declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
After Arkansas, the Bearcats will play at home against Kennesaw State before playing rival Miami. Cincinnati has won the last fifteen against the RedHawks, but the all-time series sits at 59-59-7.
Before jumping into conference play, the Bearcats will play against another power-five opponent. This time at home against the Indiana Hoosiers. Of course, many will remember the 2021 game when Cincinnati won 38-24.
The Hoosiers are coming off a very disappointing season, as they finished 2-10 and did not have a win over a single conference opponent. However, there will be a lot of new faces on both the Indiana sideline and on the field.
The Hoosiers have hired a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator to help turn things around. The team will also have a new quarterback after Michael Penix Jr, their 2021 leading passer, transferred to Washington.
Among the players battling for that spot, are Missouri transfer, Connor Bazelak, senior Jack Tuttle, and junior Donaven McCulley. Both McCulley and Tuttle started for Indiana after Penix went down in week five.
Cincinnati will then open American Athletic Conference (AAC) play with three of their first four games on the road. The team will open at Tulsa before hosting South Florida on homecoming weekend.
The Bearcats will then get a week off before playing at both SMU and UCF. This two-game stretch will be a real test for Cincinnati as they seek to once again reach the conference championship game.
The next two games will then be at Nippert Stadium as both Navy and East Carolina head to Clifton. Despite their lack of star power, Navy always gives teams a hard time with their triple-option and the Bearcats certainly experienced that last season as they escaped with a 27-20 win.
Cincinnati will then head east to Philadelphia to play Temple before closing out the regular season at home against Tulane on Thanksgiving weekend.
The complete schedule, with kickoff times is to be determined at a later date. Here is the current schedule:
April 9: Spring Game at 1 p.m.
Sept. 3: @ Arkansas Razorbacks
Sept.10: vs Kennesaw State Owls
Sept. 17: vs Miami (OH) RedHawks (at Paul Brown Stadium)
Sept.24: vs Indiana Hoosiers
Oct. 1: @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Oct. 8: vs South Florida Bulls (homecoming)
Oct. 22: @ Southern Methodist Mustangs
Oct. 29: @ Central Florida Knights
Nov.5: vs Navy Midshipmen
Nov. 11: vs East Carolina Pirates
Nov. 19: @ Temple Owls
Nov. 26: vs Tulane Green Wave