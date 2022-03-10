The No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats are set to face the No. 18 overall Houston Cougars on Friday at 1 p.m. ET in the second round of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament.
While Houston had a first-round bye due to being the No. 1 team in the AAC, Cincinnati is coming off a first-round 74-63 win on Thursday against East Carolina University (ECU).
“The first game in a conference tournament is always the most difficult one from my experience,” said Cincinnati’s head coach Wes Miller.
The Bearcats have faced the Cougars twice this season, falling both times, 80-58 on Feb. 6 and 71-53 on March 1. However, Houston (26-5) reached a season-high rank of No. 6 overall in the NCAA Week 13 rankings.
We’ve compiled a list of key players to know for a Bearcats win against Houston.
David DeJulius
Cincinnati guard DeJulius has turned into the Bearcats leading threat, knocking down his tenth game with 20 or more points this season on Thursday against ECU. However, part of the reason Cincinnati only put up 53 against Houston earlier in March was because DeJulius was silenced to only nine points, despite playing 29 minutes of the outing.
In route to his 22-point game against ECU, DeJulius was continually the calming factor for Cincinnati that seemed to provide endless leadership from the game’s tip-off to the final whistle. If the Bearcats can keep DeJulius in the zone of his “lead by example” mentality while feeding him the ball, Houston will be tasked with handling a swift and shifty guard to be reckoned with.
Fabian White Jr.
Houston’s 6’8” graduate forward White is a key offensive force for Cincinnati to disrupt the high-scoring Houston offense. In his last bout with the Bearcats, White dropped 28 points and ten rebounds, heavily influencing their 18-point victory. However, when Wichita State took Houston to overtime on Feb. 20, only to lose by two points, White was not even a top-four scorer for the Cougars, dropping 11 points with just four rebounds.
Similarly, White found himself with five fouls that outing, proving his significance to Houston’s game plan. If Cincinnati can lock a specific player on White the way they stuck John Newman III to Tristen Newton of ECU, they could effectively disrupt Houston. Both head coaches of Thursday’s first rounder touted the effectiveness of singling out Newton to be locked down by one Bearcats defender, proving that Cincinnati has the package in their arsenal. The question remains as to whether they will pull a similar card to halt White’s dominant efforts.
Mike Saunders Jr.
During the previous game between these two teams, Cincinnati guard Saunders Jr. was the Bearcats leading scorer with 14 points. Although usually leading the Bearcats efforts off the bench as he did Thursday against ECU, Houston seemingly had the hardest time stopping his speed in early March.
While continuously pushing the pace of Thursdays game, Saunders found himself with ten points, which merely represents the effectiveness his speed had on the Bearcats’ victory. If Saunders can surprise Houston with his speed and endless hustle as he seemingly did in their last meeting and to ECU on Thursday, Cincinnati has the chance to control the pace of the game, likely being a game-changing aspect.
Often times, Saunders plays on both sides of the ball having the impact to pivot the games’ entire energy and momentum in favor of the Bearcats, something all teams need come March basketball, especially facing a Top-25 team.
Thursday’s second round matchup is slated to tip-off from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2.