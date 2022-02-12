Cincinnati football can mean different things to different people, but for life-long Cincinnatian and punter for the Cincinnati Bengals, Kevin Huber, it might mean something a little more. It’s rare that a player is able to compete in the same city for high school, college and professional football, but Huber has lived the scenario his entire career.
Following his tenure at Archbishop McNicholas High School, Huber joined the Bearcats football program in 2005 and excelled in his position as a Bearcat until being drafted by the Bengals in the 2009 NFL Draft. Now, 17 years after he first stepped foot in Nippert Stadium as a Bearcat, Huber takes his talents to football’s biggest stage with the entirety of Cincinnati behind him.
“There can’t be very many that have played this many years and have never left their entire career or entire life from the city they grew up in,” Huber said earlier this week. “I’ll look back and realize how fortunate I was to be in this situation.”
Walking on to the Bearcats initially, Huber earned numerous accolades ahead of his fifth-round draft status. In both 2007 and 2008, Huber was selected as a consensus All-American. He won 2007 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year and led the NCAA in punting average.
These accolades along with his status as a hometown hero earned him a spot in the University of Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2014. His success did not stop at the University of Cincinnati, though.
Huber is the Cincinnati Bengals longest-tenured player on this Super Bowl roster, putting in 190 games, which is the fourth most in Bengals history, over 13 seasons. Huber owns the record for nearly every significant punting statistic the Bengals have and was an initial-ballot Pro Bowl selection in 2014.
Not many are fortunate enough to live the type of career Kevin Huber has worked so hard for, and Huber doesn’t plan on forgetting where he came from.
“To have some bragging rights in the locker room has been something I have really cherished this year,” he said of enjoying the Bearcats success in 2021. “I got to be able to sit back and watch them do really well and get to a few games.”
Bearcat blood runs through Huber, but this blood will be on display for both sidelines in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles Rams’ Marquise Copeland, also spent his college years as a Bearcat, making he and Huber the latest two of the 20 Bearcats to appear in the Super Bowl. One of them will be the 14th to win it.