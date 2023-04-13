Making their biggest offseason move thus far, Wes Miller’s University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team has brought in former Temple University center Jamille Reynolds.
Announcing the news via Twitter on April 8, Reynolds joins the Bearcats after spending one year at Temple.
“Next move, my best move!!” Cincy what’s good,” wrote Reynolds.
Listed as a three-star by 247sports, Reynolds originally committed to the University of Central Florida (UCF).
Playing in 20 games as a freshman, the Saint Petersburg, Florida native averaged five points and 2.9 rebounds while starting 13 games. During a tough sophomore season, the 6-foot-10, 285-pound center averaged 3.4 points in 25 games off the bench.
“I chose Cincy because as soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home,” Reynolds said to On3. “Them going to the Big 12 was a big thing for me and they needed someone to come lead the team, so I decided to take that role.”
After two years at UCF, Reynolds entered the portal. Staying in the American Athletic Conference, the big man chose Philadelphia as his new home.
In his single season, Reynolds started 11 games while reaching career highs in all the major categories.
“Coach Wes Miller is one of the most genuine coaches I ever met,” Reynolds continued in his interview with On3. “Usually, the assistant coaches do all the recruiting, but coach Miller was there from day one as the head coach trying his hardest to get me and he got me.”
He averaged 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and just over a block a game in 22 games of work. Despite his impressive improvement this season, Reynolds entered the portal again after Temple fired former head coach Aaron McKie.
“I appreciate all the schools that reached out to me and thank you to all for the opportunity, but I will be prioritizing these 5 schools below,” Reynolds wrote on his Twitter page three days before announcing his decision. “Cincinnati, Kansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and UCF. Decision will be soon!”
In his two games against the Bearcats, both UC wins, the forward played 22 minutes in both while scoring 11 and 12 points, respectively.
With DeJulius, Davenport and Nolley no longer Bearcats, Reynolds should see a large amount of playing time. With Lakhin locking up the center position, Reynolds will likely shift to a power forward-esque role if he cracks the starting lineup.
Alongside Lakhin, Reynolds joins a frontcourt consisting of Jarrett Hensley, Ody Oguama and Sage Tolentino.