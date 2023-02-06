The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
PHOTOS | Men's basketball defeats UCF with a final score of 73-64
1 of 28
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, along with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Frank Bowen | Edition Designer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Noah Garel | Staff Photographer
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) played against The University of Central Florida (UCF) at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. UC defeated UCF with a final score of 73-64, with UC players Jeremiah Davenport and Viktor Lakhin making back-to-back dunks in the first half of the game.
Maylea Salmon | Contributor
It has been a long and rocky three years since the University of Cincinnati (UC)men’s basketball teamearned a spot in the beloved and highly-anticipatedMarch Madnesstournament. And they have not made it past the second round since 2012.
Wes Miller has yet to lead the red and black to a March Madness bid in his short tenure as the head coach and the Bearcat faithful will more than likely suffer through another uneventful March and long offseason before he does. UC currently sits in the middle of the pack in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) standings with seven regular season games to play. Two of those games are against Temple University and the University of Memphis, who are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the AAC, have both beaten the Bearcats earlier this year.
Truthfully, the Bearcats' best chance to make the tournament is a Cinderella run through the AAC tournament, which would lock up an automatic bid into the tournament as all major conference champions do. While crazier things have happened in March, defeating multiple teams among the likes of the University of Houston, Memphis and Temple all within one week is more than wishful thinking.
Should the Bearcats manage to string together a fantastic last quarter season push by defeating Temple at home and Memphis on the road, they would still have to win at least six of their last eight games to be in consideration for a spot in the March tournament. Should that happen, the Bearcats would finish the regular season with a 21-10 record heading into the AAC Tournament and may avoid a brutal first-round draw against a tough Memphis or Temple team.
It has been four years since the Bearcats last won the AAC tournament and two years since they were blown out by Houston in the 2021 AAC tournament final. What stings the most about this season is the missed opportunities to buff their resume by collecting notable wins, highlighted by a late fallout on the road against No. 3 Houston just last week. A win on the road against a top-five opponent would have certainly put the Bearcats on the March Madness radar.
The good news for the Bearcats is they have taken care of business in games they were supposed to win aside from the early season loss against Northern Kentucky University. Unfortunately, that won’t be enough for a team whose regular season schedule consists of rather average AAC teams outside of the beforementioned Houston and Memphis.
A 20-plus win season for the Bearcats won’t push them into March Madness but should still provide Bearcat fans with a healthy dose of optimism heading into the off-season. That would be Wes Miller’s best mark as head coach of the Bearcats and the first time they have collected at least 20 wins since the 2019-20 season.
Positive momentum will be needed for the Bearcats as they prepare for their inaugural season in the Big 12 next year, currently, the most competitive conference in college basketball that consists of six Top 25 teams and zero teams with a losing record.