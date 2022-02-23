The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) head football coach, Luke Fickell, has agreed to a contract extension worth $5 million a year through 2028. This deal will keep Fickell in Cincinnati for at least six more years as he looks to grow on his historic 2021 season as the Bearcats became the first team outside the power five conferences to reach the college football playoff.
UC’s status as a non-power five school will be coming to a close as they have accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 conference, no later than July 1, 2024. For Fickell and Cincinnati’s football program, this likely means tougher competition and a more prominent national spotlight for the up-and-coming Bearcats. Fickell’s recent contract extension reflects UC’s utmost confidence that he is the one to maintain the helm.
Fickell’s $5 million a year now makes him the highest paid head football coach in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), passing the University of Houston’s headcoach, Dana Holgorsen. While Fickell holds this title in the AAC, the contracts for head coaches in the Big 12 include higher average annual salaries. As it stands now, Fickell would be the third highest paid coach in the Big 12 conference.
The two private universities in the Big 12 football conference, TCU and Baylor, have not released the contract details for their respective head coaches Sonny Dykes and Dave Aranda. Dykes’ predecessor at TCU, Gary Patterson, made $6.1 million annually before he was fired this offseason.
Heading into the 2022 season, the current highest paid head football coach in the Big 12 is Oklahoma’s (OU) Brent Venables, whose new contract amounts to an annual salary of $7 million. OU’s Venables will be racking in $2 million more in 2022 than UC’s Fickell.
The only other Big 12 head football coach with a higher annual salary than Fickell is Texas’, Steve Sarkisian, whose contract is worth $5.4 million a year with an annual increase of $200,000.
As of now, Fickell’s extension guarantees that he will be making more money annually, not including incentives, than at least six other head coaches in the Big 12. Trailing behind Fickell, is Oklahoma State head coach, Mike Gundy, who is set to make $4.2 million in 2022.
While the Big 12 schools have shown they are not afraid to devote large sums of money to their football programs and their coaches, UC hasn’t either as Fickell will join Venables and Sarkisian atop the highest paid coaches in the Big 12 when the Bearcats make their transition. Fickell’s staff is also set to receive a $1.2 million increase to their salary pool, amounting to a total of $5.2 million.
“This is also a major step towards making sure we will be ‘Day One Ready’ and prepared to compete for championships when we join the Big 12 conference,” John Cunningham, UC’s director of athletics said.
Fickell’s dedication to transforming UC into a powerhouse has been demonstrated by his tunnel vision for his players and staff. Fickell was noted as a top choice to fill the head coaching vacancy at the University of Notre Dame but will remain here in Cincinnati for the distant future.
“Is the job open, I guess it is, but I wouldn’t know if somebody didn’t tell me,” said Fickell in a press conference in November regarding Notre Dame.
Bearcat fans can rest assured that UC is fully committed to Fickell and believe in his ability to continue his dominance in the Big 12.