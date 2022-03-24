The final chapter in the book Cincinnati Bearcats fans know as the 2021-22 college football season is now in sight as Cincinnati’s Pro Day wrapped up with over 90 NFL coaches and scouts squeezing into the bubble on Sheakley Athletic Complex. Pro Day, which featured Bearcat athletes aspiring to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, gave stars such as Desmond Ridder and Coby Bryant one final workout in front of scouts and coaches ahead of the April 28 event. Cincinnati Bearcats social media listed 12 members of the team performing at the event.
NFL teams that brought the most coaches include the Atlanta Falcons (12 staff members), Washington Commanders (nine staff members), and the Pittsburgh Steelers (eight staff members), though it’s rumored all 32 teams had at least one staff member in attendance. All three of the previously mentioned teams’ head coaches were in attendance as well, with Steelers’ Mike Tomlin turning heads as the Cincinnati Bengals’ division rivals search for a new quarterback.
Because of the attention Cincinnati Bearcats football has attracted over the past season, a certain amount of pressure may be felt by Bearcats athletes at these big events.
“It’s exciting, but it also throws a little pressure on too,” Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said about the day. “We’ve got to do a good job as we continue to grow to keep that balance, to not get completely enamored with it just being about going to the NFL.”
To add to the chaos, Fickell along with Ridder, who held his daughter while on air, were featured on NFL Network who was covering the event. Alec Pierce was also pulled aside for an interview.
On the field, events such as broad jump, 40-yard dash, and agility drills all took place in the bubble following weight room workouts in the Richard E. Lindner Center. Leading the on-field drills were the NFL coaches in attendance. For the quarterback drills with Ridder, former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer led the way, Ridder’s trainer.
“For myself, I felt like I could have done better.” Ridder said of his performance during Pro Day. “We talk out there in California with Jordan [Palmer] about being on 24/7, as soon as you step in here today you’ve got to be on, you don’t know who’s a scout and who’s not.”
Ridder’s NFL Draft projections are anywhere between mid-first round and second round, so positive performances over the course of the offseason have been crucial to his future.
On the defensive side of the ball, corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, did not take part in the on-field workouts, though conversations between Gardner and NFL coaches were plentiful. The New York Jets, who hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, were one of the more conversational staffs with Gardner throughout Pro Day.
Fickell couldn’t be more proud of his players looking to make the leap to the NFL, and reflected on how different this years’ Pro Day was in comparison to his first Cincinnati Pro Day five years ago. The comparison and progress is once again a testament to the outstanding work Fickell has done with the Cincinnati football program, which aims to break its record for most players drafted into the NFL in a single year.