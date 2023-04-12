Tyler Scott was deemed a three-star recruit coming out of Norton High School, according to 247 Sports. The wide receiver garnered offers from multiple programs: Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Toledo, Akron and Ball State. Ultimately, the Ohio native chose to stay in his home state and attend the University of Cincinnati (UC).
As a true freshman in 2020, Scott appeared in all 10 games during the Bearcats American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championship season. But he didn't see much of the ball, hauling in only three receptions for 20 yards.
Appearing in every game as a true freshman on a ranked team is no easy task, but the 2021 season is when things really picked up for the Ohio native.
In 2021, the Bearcats would make history as the first team in the College Football Playoff (CFP) era to make it into the playoffs as a non-Power Five conference school. The Bearcats being a top team in the nation all year brought so many more eyes to the program, giving Scott a chance to put his skill set on display in front of tens of thousands of eyes whenever he put the pads on.
Scott appeared in all 14 games, racking up 520 receiving yards and five touchdowns (TD) on 30 receptions. Scott averaged 17.33 yards per catch, the second-highest average in the AAC.
Scott started the 2021 season strong. On the first pass of the season, he hauled in a season-long 81-yard TD pass against rival Miami (OH). The wideout posted four receptions for 74 yards and one TD in a 42-7 route over Murray State the following week.
In week 11, Scott had a season-high five receptions for 94 yards and one TD in a 48-14 win over SMU.
In the CFP semi-final against the best team in the nation, Alabama, Scott caught four passes for 43 yards in a battle against Nick Sabon's Crimson Tide.
Scott credits UC to helping him be prepared for the next level.
"We had a lot of great guys, and especially in our 2021 season, we had a Jim Thorpe Award winner in Coby Bryant on one side and the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in Sauce Gardner on the other side," Scott said. "We also had Bryan Cook, who was a second-round pick, so there were so many great players in the secondary to compete with. They have all helped me with my game."
During the 2021 season, Scott was surrounded by and competed daily against NFL-level talent. Cincinnati had five players drafted in the first 100 picks and nine players drafted overall following the season. Only two schools had more players selected: Georgia (15) and LSU (10).
The wideout specifically had a lot of run-ins with former Bearcat and now Seattle Seahawk Coby Bryant during their time in the Queen City.
"There were times where I would go against Coby Bryant last year, and he already knew what I could do," Scott said. "So I had to learn how to get open, and when I got into games, I was prepared for a lot."
The consensus 2021 National Coach of the Year, Luke Fickell, always reiterated a golden piece of advice to Scott, which helped him stay prepared for the next level.
"One thing that Coach Fickell always said to us was, 'We are training to be pros, not training as pros,'" Scott said. "So having that mentality through my college career helped me to get to this spot."
With that in mind, Scott had an incredible 2022 season.
Scott started in all 12 games he played in, earning himself all-AAC Second team honors. He reached new career highs in all receiving categories, bringing in 54 receptions for 899 yards and nine TDs. Scott also attained over 115 receiving yards in four games and caught at least one TD pass in six games.
The former three-star recruit's best game came against Big 10 opponent Indiana. Scott hauled in a career-high 10 receptions for 185 yards and three TDs in a 45-24 home win.
In week 10, Scott had seven receptions for 140 yards and one TD to go along with a season-long 76-yard TD in a narrow 27-25 win against East Carolina.
After three years at UC, Scott appeared in 36 games, totaling 87 receptions, 1,439 yards and 14 TDs, and was ready to enter his name into the NFL Draft. Scott attended the NFL combine, clocking in a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 1.51 10-yard split. He also measured a 39.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Scott's game to former four-time Pro Bowler T.Y Hilton.
"Scott is a similar player in body type, speed and versatility," Zierlein wrote. "With just two seasons of starting experience at receiver, his route running and ball skills are almost certain to continue to improve and become less of an issue for him in the future. He has the speed and shiftiness to uncover on all three levels."
NFL experts say Scott could be drafted as early as the second round.