From pre-game prep to player care, sports medicine student managers make UC sports run smoothly

Prior to each University of Cincinnati (UC) football game, a team of UC Athletics staff – consisting of both full-time hires and students looking for experience in sports medicine – works hours on end to make the college football gameday experience flow smoothly. Hannah Schroeder, a third-year student, has spent the last two years and football seasons working alongside Bearcats football as a sports medicine student manager.
Schroeder, a McComb, Ohio native, studies as an undergrad in the Health Science - Pre-Athletic Training program, and has graduate school on the horizon. Schroeder was a part of the football team’s program for two seasons, and spent every camp, practice and game progressing her skills in athletic training in a professional environment.
On gameday, being a sports medicine student manager required that Schroeder and her team be at the facilities six hours before kickoff. Whether it be the medical tents, coolers or equipment trunks, the student trainers prepare it all, committing hours towards gameday prep.
“My favorite part is the gameday atmosphere. We spend all this time setting things up and preparing for everything to go smoothly,” Schroeder said. “I like the aspect of sometimes getting to put skills to the test. Even if it’s something as small as a cut, I might have to go care for that.”
While at surface level, its evident just how strenuous and busy gamedays can be, the hours that Schroeder and other student managers put into their position on a daily basis are proof that the behind-the-scenes operations don’t slow down.
“[Doing this] has basically been like job shadowing every day. I think all the skills I’m learning, I will use in the future,” Schroeder said. “It’s the perfect mix between learning and getting to apply what I’m learning hands-on. I’m in the training room, I’m setting up the field, I’m watching our actual trainers while we’re at practice and games so I’m seeing multiple aspects of sports medicine, something I really value.”
Schroeder, along the seven or eight other sports medicine student managers for the football team, all start the season assigned to a specific positions group. During the 2022 football season, Schroeder was assigned to the team’s offensive line, spending most of her time around the players to ensure they stayed hydrated and had all the equipment they needed, such as tape or bandages, to have an efficient and successful practice.
Topping the list of favorite memories for Schroeder during her two-year tenure in the role is the 2021 Cotton Bowl, the height of Cincinnati’s historic season. Not only was Schroeder a part of one of the biggest events in college football at the time, but she also played a vital role in the flow and care of the team on the sidelines of the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Schroeder hopes to continue as a trainer in college athletics beyond graduation, but before then is joining the UC women’s soccer program in the same role this spring. The grind never stops for a sports medicine student manager, and there’s no doubt that Schroeder’s experiences at UC have prepared her for the goals in her career.