The University of Cincinnati (UC) football team defeated the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane on the road 31-21, extending their winning streak in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play to 17 games. The victory for the Bearcats brings the all-time series record to a tie (17-17-2) and marks the first time UC has bested Tulsa on the road since 1995.
UC's defense continued their recent theme of dominance, scoring their fourth defensive touchdown of the season after linebacker Deshawn Pace housed an interception from Tulsa's quarterback Davis Brin on the Golden Hurricane’s first drive of the game. The Bearcats held Tulsa to 163 total yards in the first half.
After a career performance against Indiana, scoring three touchdowns, receiver Tyler Scott picked up right where he left off, taking advantage of busted coverage on a 61-yard reception touchdown, good for his sixth score of the season. UC's quarterback Ben Bryant has connected with Scott in the endzone in four straight games, the most by a Bearcat receiver since 2017.
Running back Corey Kiner capped off UC's last touchdown of the first half on a 19-yard rushing touchdown, extending the Bearcats' lead to 21-7 midway through the second quarter. The Cincinnati native has now scored in all five of the Bearcats' games this season.
The second half proved to be a standstill as both defenses held their own, each allowing just seven points in the last two quarters. Despite quarterback Ben Bryant throwing for a season-low 166 yards, the Bearcats mustered 364 yards of total offense compared to Tulsa's 285.
Cincinnati's defensive unit found themselves in Tulsa's backfield often throughout the night. Tying an AAC record dating back to 2016, the Bearcats recorded 11 sacks on the night.
Kiner, along with senior running back Charles McClelland, combined for 193 yards on the ground, with Kiner edging out his teammate with 13 carries compared to McClelland's 12. UC's 198 rushing yards is a season high.
The Bearcats continued to play undisciplined football, accumulating 11 penalties for l09 yards. That mark is good for the most penalties in a game this season for UC, which is now averaging a worrisome 9.8 penalties per game.
UC's offensive prowess powered them over their penalty woes as they scored 30-plus points for the fourth time this season. The Bearcats are now averaging just over 40 points per game, good for first in the AAC.
UC will need to continue their strong play on the road as two of their next three games will pin the red and black in enemy territory in Dallas, Texas, and Orlando, Florida. The Bearcats have not lost a conference game in 1,029 days.
Football’s win has moved UC back into the AP Top 25 poll, ranked No. 24 in the nation. The Bearcats entered the 2022 season at No. 23 but fell out of the top 25 after their season-opening loss to the University of Arkansas.
After receiving 60 votes last week and landing just outside the top 25, UC's road victory against Tulsa has now thrust the team back into the national spotlight. The Bearcats are the only American Athletic Conference (AAC) team to crack the top 25.
The ranking bodes well for the red and black and their New Year's Six Bowl aspirations. However, the Bearcats will need to remain perfect the rest of the regular season and win their third consecutive AAC championship, as a single loss would likely drop them outside the rankings again.
Prior to being dropped out of the top 25 after their week one loss, the Bearcats had appeared in the top 25 in some capacity for 45 consecutive weeks. UC had been ranked in the top 25 for just 46 weeks in program history before Fickell's record-breaking run.
At this point, it appears UC will not face off with another ranked team in the regular season or the AAC championship after Houston's disappointing 2-3 start to the season.
According to multiple ESPN bowl game projections, the Bearcats are a likely candidate to play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl should they win out. If that is the case, UC will return to Dallas one year and two days after falling to the University of Alabama in last year's College Football Playoff semi-final.