After a long back-and-forth offseason, the University of Cincinnati (UC) football program is finally set to begin the 2020 season later this week on Saturday against Austin Peay State University.
The Associated Press poll rankings were updated recently to exclude colleges that aren't playing football until the spring. Consequently, the Bearcats were moved up from their previous ranking of 20 to 13.
American Athletic Conference (AAC) rivals, the University of Central Florida (UCF), moved from 21 up to 14 and 2019 conference champions, the University of Memphis, broke into the fold, ranking in at 16. Army West Point, who the Bearcats added to their schedule in late August, is now ranked coming in at 22.
As the first game of the season lingers around the corner, senior running back, Gerrid Doaks, provided some thought on what is different for the Bearcats this year compared to those prior.
"I feel like we're way more energetic than last year," Doaks said. "We got a lot of energy. Especially with everything that's [been] going on this year so far. We've kind of been able to work through that. Became stronger as a team, come out here and get the work in and be ready to compete."
Doaks, who missed his 2018 sophomore season due to an injury sustained in preseason practice, has collected over 1,000 yards rushing in his two seasons of play with the Bearcats, tagged along with seven touchdowns.
Despite the departure of Michael Warren II, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this year as an undrafted free agent, Doaks claimed significant competition within the running back squad.
"It's competitive, as you all can see," Doaks said, nodding towards the practice field. "We come out here and compete. Jerome [Ford] came on, he pushes me, he pushes everyone… we just push each other to get better."
Jerome Ford transferred this past off season to Cincinnati from the University of Alabama. He spent two years in Tuscaloosa but has joined the Bearcats as a redshirted freshman after being granted a waiver for limited playing time.
When asked who has the potential to stand out in the Bearcats offense this season, Doaks mentioned Ford along with some others.
"We got Jerome, he came in balling," Doaks said. "And I'd say all of our young receivers. They came in and they're making big catches [and] big plays."
The Bearcats have a lot of fresh faces in the receiving core this season with eight total freshmen. Among them is Jadon Thompson out of Chicago, who came out of high school as a four-star prospect and was ranked as the number five player in the state of Illinois as well as a Top-60 wideout across the country's 2020 signing class.
Another new addition is junior wideout Michael Young Jr., who transferred to UC from Notre Dame after graduating from the college of arts. In his two seasons with the Fighting Irish, Young collected 17 receptions for 177 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball is another impactful senior for the Bearcats, safety Darrick Forrest, who, along with fellow safety James Wiggins and cornerback Ahmad Gardner, was named on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe award this upcoming season.
In response to the recognition, Forrest voiced how he has high regard for everyone on the Cincinnati defense.
"I expect everyone in our defensive unit to do good," Forrest said. "There's a high expectation of us. I feel like we can go out there and build [those] expectations. But, it's going to start in the classroom so we just got to prepare mentally and then we'll be out there doing good on the field."
Forrest, who led the team with 106 tackles in the 2019 season, was an instrumental figure in the Bearcats defense as they topped the AAC in scoring defense while forcing a conference-best 25 turnovers – four of which involved Forrest.
As he set his career high in single game tackles three times over last season, the best of which was a 16-tackle performance against UCF, Forrest also had a career long 38-yard interception returned for a touchdown against the University of Connecticut and was named AAC defensive player of the week on Nov. 25 of 2019.
James Wiggins, who is Forrest's partner at the safety position playing deep in the defense, suffered a season ending torn ACL just two days before the start of the 2019 season against UCLA.
Now that his co-star is back, Forrest is feeling as confident as ever about the Bearcats secondary.
"It feels excellent," Forrest said in regard to having Wiggins back on the defense. "It's a great feeling because we started playing together. When we first got here, we both weren't playing, so we grinded together. It feels great to have him back."
"I know from the safety standpoint, we're very deep," Forrest continued. "[Ja' von] Hicks is a guy that can make plays anywhere. It's a lot of depth at corner [too]… it's a big season for us."
The Bearcat's first opponent of the season, Austin Peay University, heads into the game having already played two games, losing both of them. First opening up the season against Central Arkansas University and then suffering a 55-0 loss against the University of Pittsburgh this past Saturday on Sept. 12.
Austin Peay was handed a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year in June when 11 players tested positive. Before their first game against Central Arkansas, the university also had speculator reports of new cases. However, the athletic director of Austin Peay decided not to address the rumors and the game proceeded as planned.
With nothing seemingly in the way of their first game of 2020, Forrest expressed excitement.
"Over the last two weeks we've been watching them play," Forrest said. "I'm just ready to get out there. I know a lot of the guys are ready to get out there. It's going to be a big game for us."
The Bearcats season opener will be available to watch exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming service with the game set for noon on Sept. 19 at Nippert Stadium.