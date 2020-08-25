After leading the University of Cincinnati football program to two consecutive seasons finishing in the top 25 FBS rankings, head coach Luke Fickell has been granted a contract extension through 2026.
Fickell will now be paid $3.4 million at the start of each year.
"Coach Fickell is a tremendous fit for the University of Cincinnati and we are fortunate to have him running our football program," athletic director John Cunningham said.
The extension increases Fickell's annual payout by approximately $1 million, all of which is being sourced through private and philanthropic funds paid to the university. In the event that such funds suddenly become unavailable, both parties have agreed to meet and negotiate in good faith for a new salary adjusted to the provision.
The contract also sees a solid amount of incentive payouts for the coach. Such as an additional $250,000 for a "New Year's Six" Bowl or a College Football Playoff appearance and $75,000 for any other sort of bowl appearance.
Other incentives include, but are not limited to, a top 25 ranking finish upon the season's conclusion, finishing as regular-season conference champions, the conference coach of the year award, and various regular-season win totalities.
Fickell was also provided new details concerning his fellow coaching staff. Cumulatively, the ten assistant coaches, head football strength coach and other football support staff, as agreed upon with the director, will not exceed a collective salary of $3.85 million.
In the event of a termination, the terminating party will have to provide a payout to the other. If Fickell ever decided to terminate his contract, he would owe the university up to $4 million, a number that decreases by $500,000 each successive year on his contract.
If the university terminates Fickell, UC would owe the head coach up to $23.8 million, which decreases by $3.4 million each successive year of the contract until 2025. At that point, the university would owe Fickell significantly less.
Although they likely won't prove very useful for the upcoming season in particular, Fickell has also been allotted 30 complimentary suite tickets and 20 complimentary season tickets at Nippert Stadium. Fickell is also granted eight tickets to any postseason men's basketball games.
Many Bearcat fans and alumni are likely happy to see the former Ohio State player and interim coach remain, as the football program has taken several steps forward since Fickell's appointment.
Since Fickell was given the job, the Bearcats have received three American Athletic Conference Football Team Academic Excellence awards, pulled off two consecutive 11-win seasons and paved the way to recently recruiting 9 out of the top 50 Ohio prospects.
With a limited season and even more limited amount of opponents, Fickell will be keen to take advantage of the upcoming year as the Bearcats enter ranked as the #20 football program in the nation.