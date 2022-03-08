The Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach, Luke Fickell, took over the program in 2017, but the new era of “Power Five” type play from Bearcats didn’t start until a year later, when Desmond Ridder got under center in 2018.
After a shaky 4-8 first season for Fickell, nobody knew what the expectation of Bearcat football was going to be with him at the helm, but Fickell made sure to show the new expectation was winning after the Bearcats went 11-2 during their 2018 campaign.
Fast forward, and it’s been four years since the 2018 season and the University of Cincinnati (UC) has been one of the winningest college football programs since 2018, finishing with a 44-7 record over the four-year span. That is tied for the fourth-best record with Notre Dame since 2018. The only three teams to boast a better record since then are Clemson (49-6), Ohio State (44-5) and Alabama (51-5).
Fickell will be starting a season without Desmond Ridder for only the second time during his tenure as head coach for the Bearcats. Not only is Fickell losing his star quarterback to the NFL Draft, but he will also be losing cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (consensus All-American), running back Jerome Ford, defensive end Myjai Sanders, cornerback Coby Bryant (Jim Thorpe Award Winner) and leading receiver Alec Pierce, who are all leaving UC for the NFL Draft.
Fickell doesn’t expect the team to lose any steps with these key players’ departure.
“I think you know with the guys that we’ve lost, it’s not like we have any expectations of taking steps backwards,” Fickell said.
“This is probably, in my five years, the sixth spring ball. I think this is the most important [spring ball],” Fickell said of spring practice, which kicked off on March 5.
Ahead of spring ball, Fickell compared his first ever spring practice with UC to this upcoming one.
“Year one was really important, just trying to get to know the kids. A lot of different things that you’re trying to implement and start a culture and build upon things, a whirlwind but I think for us, this will be as big a spring ball and a big next four, five weeks,” Fickell said.
The other time Fickell didn’t have Ridder, Cincinnati finished with a measly 4-8 record. Just like in 2018, the head coach will be once again starting a new chapter with a new quarterback. Who is that? That is yet to be determined.
“The quarterback is always the motion… Not that we don’t believe we’ve got every bit as good a quarterback and the quarterback battle. I feel like we’ve got some really good competition [at the QB position].,” Fickell said. “I think that’s where we got to do what our kids do well.”
Fickell feels he has a great QB room and it’s on the coaching staff to adapt to what’s best fit for the QB position. Leading the competition is hometown hero Evan Prater, and graduate transfer Ben Bryant. Although neither has led an entire season for Cincinnati, neither is unfamiliar with the program.
Prater has spent the last two seasons in Ridder’s shadow, while Bryant played for UC for three seasons prior to transferring to Eastern Michigan. After throwing for 3,121 yards at Eastern Michigan, Bryant transferred back to Cincinnati at the departure of Ridder, hoping to finally take the reins in Clifton.
Neither will be handed the spot, as they’re both familiar with the grind of earning Fickell’s top spot.
“The expectation doesn’t change. The trend continues to move forward. It’s not slowing down. It’s not stopping,” Fickell said.