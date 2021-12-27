Nick Saban was late, and Luke Fickell was early. No, not to Christmas dinner, to their press conferences. Whether first impressions mean anything in the College Football Playoffs (CFP) won’t be known until New Year’s Eve, but for now, as the Cotton Bowl participants have touched down in Dallas, Alabama head coach, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide are behind the eight ball. At least that’s what the arrival press conferences indicated.
From their respected hotels, each head coach addressed the media upon arrival in Dallas, Texas in a similar manner, reflecting on the protocols their squads are taking to combat COVID-19 and how they’re handling the extended break, with seemingly one differentiating indicator – timeliness.
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell kicked off his opening statement minutes ahead of schedule while Saban strolled in minutes late. While both head coaches made sure to wish all a happy holiday, Saban was sure to remind everyone of his team’s familiarity in the current spotlight, noting Alabama has previously won 19 games in a row, while Fickell highlighted Cincinnati’s maturity as a team and referred to Alabama as the “champs” multiple times.
“But you didn't, you know, come this far to get this far,” Saban said.
Upon arrival in Dallas, Saban said his offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line Coach Doug Marrone will coach the immediate days virtually due to COVID-19 protocols but will be on the sideline come kickoff against Cincinnati.
“If you want to have a shot at the title, you got to beat the champs, and that is what we have. We have a shot to beat the champs,” Fickell said on facing Alabama.
Saban and Fickell both added that over their extended holiday break, their teams have not suffered any further setbacks from COVID-19 or injuries that they are aware of.
“We had to go through a period of time there where, you know, we had to figure out who we were and what we really wanted to be and quit trying to be something that somebody else wanted us to be,” Fickell said on the atmosphere the road to the CFP has taken his team through.
While noting the significant challenge of facing his former running back, Jerome Ford, who has burst onto the scene for Cincinnati, Saban said their extended break has allowed them to watch Ridder’s film against a “very good Georgia defense” in last year’s Peach Bowl.
“I think that one of the most difficult things to do is probably deal with success,” Saban said on bouncing back from his upset loss to Texas A&M.
Although there was no mention of rat poison, Saban has thus far inflicted a seemingly mixed message, saying he “think[s]” 23 times in his brief inaugural Cotton Bowl address while alerting attendees that “you know” 27 times.
What do we know?
We know that Saban’s sophomore quarterback, Bryce Young, who beat out Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder to win the Heisman Trophy is preparing to face his second undefeated opponent of the season. We also know NYE will be a battle of two lethal leaders under center at very different yet similar points in their career as Ridder is a fifth-year senior.
Fickell said it has been tough finding the balance of enjoying the moment that he says doesn’t come around every year for his staff and players who want to capitalize on the opportunity in front of them.
Although kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST, through the seemingly endless busy weeks of preparation for the No. 1 Crimson Tide, Fickell thinks the “real part of the game” where there’s a game within a game will come in the Cotton Bowl’s second half.
Although Fickell has seen major strides in cornerback Ahmad Gardner’s mental and physical game to a point where teams have avoided throwing in his direction, he is sure Alabama will not shy away from No. 1, despite his accolades.
“Reality is we just want to prove ourselves right,” Fickell said.
Fickell admitted that the high expectations of style points that came with being one of the best teams in the country this season took a toll on his team.
However, for now, the ultimate opportunity for Fickell and Saban to showcase timeliness and show up remains to be on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EST.