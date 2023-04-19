In a three-game set against a top-10 team, East Carolina University (ECU), the University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team failed to win a single game. The Bearcats entered the series 15-19, with an even 3-3 record in the American Athletic Conference (AAC); the team sits at 15-22 with a 3-6 conference mark.
In game one of the series, power reigned supreme for both teams in a 9-4 win for the Pirates. ECU scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning on a Cam Clonch shot and later would score three more again on an eighth-inning Josh Moylan dinger.
The Bearcats would have only four total hits — but three of those four were home runs. Ryan Nicholson hit his ninth of the year, a team-best to this point while being joined in his efforts by two-way Tommy O’Connor and catcher Alec Jones. Griffin Hugus pitched an inning and two-thirds while allowing five runs (four earned) to take the loss.
One bright spot out of the bullpen included Garrett Harker, who went 4 1/3 innings in a long relief effort allowing only one run.
It was more of the same in game two on Saturday for UC. The team would lose 10-0 in Greeneville, North Carolina, gathering only four hits— also their only four baserunners. Pirates starting pitcher Carter Spivey would twirl a gem, going seven innings in a shortened complete game with three strikeouts.
Right-hander Chase Hopewell took the mound and the loss for the Bearcats, going four innings and giving up seven runs. Cole Harting hit a milestone with his 150th career hit while also stealing his eighth base of the season.
Trying to avoid the sweep on Sunday, Tommy Boba would take the mound for the Bearcats. His day wasn’t all that bad, keeping the Bearcats close by going two innings with only one run allowed.
UC would actually take the lead in the third inning, with a bunt by Cam Scheler and a Kerrington Cross walk setting up Tommy O’Connor to tie the game with a line-drive single. Cross would then steal home, and the Bearcats led 2-1.
Things would quickly turn south for Cincinnati, giving up four runs in both the third and fourth innings. The game ended in another mercy rule, the eventual score being 13-3 in favor of the conference rival Pirates.
The all-time series between these two clubs sits at a lopsided 36-8 in favor of ECU after the series. UC was outhit in the series 34 to 13, with ECU matching UC’s total amount with only extra-base hits, 13.
UC’s next game comes against the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday at UC Baseball Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.