Former University of Cincinnati football tight end Josiah Deguara was selected Friday evening during the 2020 NFL Draft. It is the fifth consecutive year in which at least one Bearcat has been selected.
Deguara was taken in the third round with the 94th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers. The last Bearcat to be selected in the third round was Travis Kelce in 2013 (Kansas City Chiefs).
.@JosiahD5 is coming to Green Bay!#PackersDraft | #GoPackGo📺: #NFLDraft on ABC, ESPN + NFLN pic.twitter.com/gZkj7CteqI— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2020
BLESSED TO BE A PACKER!!! ALL GLORY TO GOD https://t.co/qhGqphKCoM— Josiah Deguara (@JosiahD5) April 25, 2020
Green Bay was seeking a versatile tight end, as starter Jimmy Graham was signed by the Chicago Bears in March.
As a result, the Packers can offer Deguara the opportunity to contribute right away in his rookie season. They also provide a useful mentor in the form of 13-year veteran Marcedes Lewis, who made a Pro Bowl appearance with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010.
Deguara joins a team accompanied by one of the best quarterbacks in the league in two-time league MVP and Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Deguara spent all four years at Cincinnati and broke out in his junior season. His 92 receptions is the most for a tight end in school history and his 1,117 receiving yards is second best in program history behind Brent Celek's 1,135.
Former UC running back Michael Warren II did not hear his name called, but signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. In three years at Cincinnati, Warren rushed for 2,918 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Warren was the first player in program history to declare early for the draft, meaning he opted to forgo his senior season in order to turn professional.
Fly Eagles- Fly, excited to be apart of @Eagles organization. LETS WORK ! pic.twitter.com/ywKmZmwzba— MWII (@MikeWarrenII) April 25, 2020
The Truck is Philly bound.Congrats, @MikeWarrenII!#BearcatsInTheNFL | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/FdsAhWC0FL— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) April 26, 2020
Former linebacker Bryan Wright also went undrafted and signed with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his UC career with 198 tackles, 8.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.
Cincinnati ➡️ Kansas CityCongrats, @Bryan_wright11!#BearcatsInTheNFL | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/POTx7Diblb— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) April 26, 2020