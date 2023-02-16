The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
PHOTOS | University of Cincinnati women's basketball falls to ECU 68-57 at Fifth-Third Arena
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team lost their sixth straight home game on Wednesday to East Carolina University (ECU). The loss drops the Bearcats to 9-16 on the season and 2-10 in American Athletic Play.
Junior guard Jillian Hayes got things started for the Bearcats, scoring a layup after a pass from freshman guard A’riel Jackson. A jump shot by sophomore Clarissa Craig capped off a 12-5 run, before the tide began to turn. ECU closed the quarter on a 13-1 run after freshman guard Jayla Hearp knocked in a layup, giving the Pirates an 18-13 lead.
Opening the second quarter on a 7-2 run, UC got the game back to even with senior guard Caitlyn Wilson scoring all seven. Wilson led the way for the Bearcats, scoring a team-high 16 points, while also hauling in seven rebounds – a new career-high – and dishing out three assists.
A layup by senior guard Mya Jackson with five minutes left on the clock jumpstarted an 8-0 run to close the half. UC held the Pirates to only six points in the quarter to go into the half leading 30-24.
Continuing their second-quarter run, a Jackson jumper closed out another 7-2 stretch to give UC an eleven-point lead. Two layups by sophomore forward Iycez Adams cut UC’s lead to four. Trailing by eight with a minute left, senior guard Danae McNeal made a layup for fellow senior guard Micah Dennis to drain a jumper, cutting the deficit to four and shift all the momentum in favor of the visiting Pirates.
An 11-4 run to open the fourth gave the Pirates a 53-50 lead with six minutes to go. With nine straight coming off the hands of McNeal. McNeal finished with a game-high 30 points and forced two steals. After the media timeout, ECU went on a 10-0 run, with McNeal scoring nine to push the ECU lead to 63-50.
ECU held the Bearcats to eleven points in the fourth to win the game 68-57.
Finishing with her eighth double-double of the season, Hayes dropped in 10 points, 12 rebounds, and connected on three assists. Mya Jackson dropped in 15 points, her 16th double-digit night on the season.
A’riel Jackson finished with four points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out a career-high five assists in 31 minutes of action.
As a team, the Bearcats shot 37% from the field and 4-16 from beyond the arc, compared to the Pirates 25-65 and 5-12 from deep. ECU also won the turnover battle, forcing 21 and only having 10 of their own.
UC will look to get back in the win column and snap their home losing streak on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Tulane University. The two teams met earlier this month on Feb. 4, and the Bearcats won 53-50.