Bearcat football legend Travis Kelce, who has solidified himself as one of the game’s greatest tight ends, will be splitting tides in Cincinnati when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL’s AFC Championship game. The city loves Travis Kelce, but that love is not stronger than the spot Cincinnati has in its heart for its Bengals.
At the University of Cincinnati, the Ohio native played for three seasons from 2009-2012. Kelce led the 2012 squad in receiving touchdowns (8) and yards (722) and helped lead the team to a 10-3 record and a victory in the Belk Bowl.
After Cincinnati, Kelce declared for the 2013 NFL Draft and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 63 overall.
In his nine years as a pro, Kelce has spent his time pinning his name next to the all-time greatest tight ends. The star is already sixth on the NFL’s all-time leaders in receiving yards for a tight end (9,006) and seventh in average yards per reception (12.8 with a minimum of 100 games played). Individually, Kelce is a seven-time pro bowler and three-time first-team all pro selection.
Kelce has reached the peaks of what an NFL player can dream of, and yet has not forgotten where he came from.
On multiple occasions throughout the year, Kelce followed up his touchdowns with the famous Bearcat cheer “down the drive.” In the biggest game in program history, the CFP National semi-final, Kelce not only showed up in support, but brought star teammate Patrick Mahomes along for the ride. The duo was even seen doing “down the drive” on the jumbotron at the Cotton Bowl.
Leading up to the Cotton Bowl, current Bearcats TE Josh Whyle spoke about Kelce’s impact in the locker room.
“It’s really cool to see [Kelce] on that stage and to know it’s doable from where I’m at right now,” Whyle said. “It’s kind of like he set a standard in our tight end room.”
Now, as Kelce aims to claim his second Super Bowl, his first coming in 2020, Cincinnati fans will have to decide just how committed they are to supporting the former Bearcat. The Bengals haven’t made a Super Bowl since 1988, anyway.
As Kelce, Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs aim for their third Super Bowl appearance in as many years, the young and fiery Bengals won’t go down without a fight. Before the season, the black and orange had Vegas’ third lowest odds to win the Super Bowl. Today, they are one of four teams left with a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.
Star quarterback Joe Burrow, an Athens, Ohio native, leads the charge with his college teammate and standout wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase by his side. What is shaping up to be an offensive battle, and maybe one of the best in recent memory, the matchup between the two earlier in the season was one the highlights of the season.
Drama, a Kelce-led “down the drive,” and high-quality football all took place in the prior meeting, a meeting that ended 34-31 in the Bengals’ favor. Young Joe Burrow got the better of Mahomes due to a last-minute drive and game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.
Heading into the Jan. 30 contest, Kelce and the Chiefs are favorites to win on their home ground and send heartbreak Cincinnati’s way. Despite this, no one can count the Bengals side that has defied odds all year.