After four years at the University of Cincinnati, Jeremiah Davenport has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot, 7-inchCincinnati native has one year of eligibility remaining.
“It is with a mix of emotions that I write this post to announce that I will be leaving the University of Cincinnati and entering the transfer portal,” Davenport wrote on his Instagram. “Since a little kid I always wanted to play for the University of Cincinnati, and I thank God for the opportunity to play here.”
The 56th member of the 1,000-point club, Davenport finishes his Bearcat career with 1,060 career points. Coming off the bench most of this season, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 2022-23.
“These past four years have been some of the most incredible years of my life, and it has been an honor to play for my hometown team,” wrote Davenport “Cincinnati has been my home my entire life, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the great city on the court.”
Playing his best season in 2021-2022, Davenport was named to the all-AAC Preseason Team and AAC all-Tournament Team.Starting every game he played, the junior averaged 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Attending Archbishop Moeller and winning the state title his senior year, Davenport played an extra season at Hargrave Military Academy before committing to UC. Davenport was recruited by and played two seasons under coach John Brannen before his two with Wes Miller.
“To the entire Bearcat nation, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation,” continued Davenport. “The love and support I have received from this community have meant everything to me.”
Adopting his role as the sixth man this season, Davenport was a key factor in fixing offensive slumps and lighting the crowd on fire. He’s been popularly known for knocking down big threes when the team needed it most and serving as a solid defensive player.
“Although I am leaving the University of Cincinnati, I will always be a Bearcat forever!” ended Davenport. “Thank you for everything!”