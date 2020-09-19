The long-awaited first game of the University of Cincinnati (UC) football season is upon us as the Bearcats will take on Austin Peay State University at Nippert Stadium on Saturday at noon.
After originally being announced to air on ESPN, the University announced that the game will now only be available to watch on the ESPN+ streaming service. More details can be found here.
The game itself marks very different timelines for both teams, as it will be the season opener for the Bearcats but the last game of the three-match fall season for Austin Peay. Up to this point, Austin Peay has lost two of those games.
The first was a 24-17 loss to Central Arkansas University in the premier match of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Governors were blown out by the University of Pittsburgh as the score finished 55-0 in Pennsylvania. Austin Peay's biggest problems were a second week of inconsistency from their quarterback, Jeremiah Oatsvall, and a lack of coverage from their secondary.
"The most disappointing thing is it wasn't that they were Power Five and they were just better than us," Austin Peay co-defensive coordinator Dominique Bowman told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "When we did not do our jobs, we could be playing Cordova Middle (School) and they could score a touchdown. It doesn't even matter."
While Austin Peay looks to wrap up its short three-game schedule until the resume of conference play in spring, the Bearcats look to start the season on a strong note after being ranked in the AP preseason poll (#13) for the first time in its 132-year history.
The Bearcats are coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons and ranked finishes, with 16 of their 22 starters returning on both sides of the ball. Desmond Ridder, who's been the starting quarterback for both seasons, will cap off his UC career as a senior in 2020.
Prior to the start of the season, Head Coach Luke Fickell has been named to the watchlist for the 2020 Dodd Trophy, college football's most esteemed recognition for the coach of the year.