The Cincinnati Bearcats spring football game, an event scheduled for this Saturday, has been moved indoors due to potential weather complications. With the highly anticipated scrimmage moving into the bubble on campus, the public is now closed off from viewing the game.
“Unfortunately, it looks like the weather is not cooperating like we would need for us to have a productive outdoor scrimmage this weekend,” head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement Wednesday.
With the football program going through a major rebuild following such a successful season, fans were looking forward to seeing the new-look Bearcats in action for the first time. That first time will have to wait, though, with a surplus of wind, rain and potentially snow coming into town over the weekend.
“We have a young team and nearly every position up for grabs,” Fickell said. “So, we can’t afford to lose a day of practice.”
The game is still slated to start at 1 p.m. The previously scheduled pregame presentations and fan customaries were not mentioned in the statement.