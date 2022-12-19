The University of Cincinnati (UC) football team lost to the University of Louisville Cardinals 24-7, marking its third consecutive postseason Bowl loss.
The Bearcats traveled to Boston to compete in the Fenway Bowl with an interim coaching staff and depleted roster. Cincinnati finishes the 2022 season with a record of 9-4, UC's first four-loss season since 2017.
Cincinnati native Evan Prater started at quarterback for UC, struggling to find a rhythm. He threw only seven completions for 83 yards and a touchdown.
To start the second half, redshirt freshman Brady Lichtenberg took the helm before Prater returned to the game. The Bearcat's lone touchdown came by a connection from Prater to wide receiver Wyatt Fisher.
UC posted 138 yards of total offense on 53 plays.
"What should be remembered about this team, particularly those finishing their careers, those men have given [the younger players] a demonstration on how to be a man and how to be a champion," interim head coach Kerry Coombs said following the loss. "All they did was keep showing up every day and working for each other. It was always about the team."
Despite the lackluster offensive performance, consensus All-American Ivan Pace Jr. made his mark with a sack and a forced fumble. Ja'Von Hicks and Armorion Smith both grabbed interceptions in the contest.
While UC’s individual defensive talent was able to shine, Louisville's shined even brighter. Seven sacks were suffered by UC as Louisville's defensive line displayed dominance. Seven players contributed to the sacks, as the Cardinals' defensive prowess and size were easily recognizable in Boston.
"The defense held us in, doing the normal deal that they've been doing all season," Louisville interim head coach Deion Branch said.
The future of Cincinnati football's prowess is still in question as the program enters the prestigious Big 12. With new head coach Scott Satterfield refreshing the roster and coaching staff, the Bearcats will have a busy offseason if they want to get back to the heights they experienced in the 2021 season.